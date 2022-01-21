Another horrific incident of grooming jihad has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a married Muslim man married a Hindu woman, and later killed her. The murder took place in the Kashiram Colony of Para area of Lucknow late in the evening on Thursday 20th January 2022. Mohammad Yasin, a supplier of ayurvedic medicine allegedly killed his second wife Zara Khan aka Sofia aged 26, by suffocating her with a pillow. Both Zara Khan and Mohammad Yasin are from Bahraich. The incident happened in their house in the Old Kashiram Colony area.

Mohammad Yasin first killed his wife, then he left their three-year-old girl child outside the house, locked the door from outside, and ran away. Zara was his second wife whom he had married six years ago. She was a Hindu girl before her marriage and her original name was Shiva Vishwakarma. She was converted to Islam after her marriage to Mohammad Yasin. The police are in search of the accused who is absconding.

The incident came to light when Zara’s brother Sharad was calling her and she was not receiving the phone. Worried Sharad reached her sister’s home only to find her young girl sitting outside the flat and crying. When he broke the door locks to enter the flat, he found Zara’s dead body lying in the bedroom wrapped within a mattress. On getting the information, the police and forensic team inspected the spot. Police teams are now searching for the killer Yasin.

Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Nanpara in Bahraich, lived in Lucknow in block number two of Para’s Kashiram residential colony with his second wife Zara Khan alias Sophia and three-year-old daughter Sara. Yasin and Zara were in the flat in the evening on Thursday, when a dispute arose between them. During the fight, Yasin took his daughter out of the flat and locked the door from inside. After that, he killed Zara. After the incident, he wrapped her body in the bed mattress and kept it under the cot in the back room. After this, he locked the door from outside and ran away leaving behind the crying daughter.

Yasin kιIIed his second wife Zara khan AKA Shiva Vishwakarma by suffocating her with a pillow pic.twitter.com/bGT6rPmJUk — Mikku ࿗ (@effucktivehumor) January 21, 2022

ACP of Kakori Ashutosh Kumar, Inspector of Para Dadhibal Tiwari reached the spot, and then a forensic team was called. The ACP said, “Zara is Yasin’s second wife. Yasin married her six years ago. After registering a case against Yasin, efforts are being made to search for him.”

He further added said that “Yasin’s first wife is Shahrabano. Yasin was married to Shahbano eight years ago. After two years of marriage to Shaharbano, Yasin had a love marriage with Zara. Zara is Hindu. Her earlier name is Shiva Vishwakarma. Shahrabano lives in Bahraich. Three-four days back, Shahrabano had come here with her son. She was also living in the flat. At the time of the incident, Shahrabano was walking on the road outside the locality with her son. When Shaharbano was initially questioned, she denied knowing about the incident. She is being further interrogated.”