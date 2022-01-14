On Friday, Myanmar military forces reportedly carried out operations against anti-India insurgent groups operating from Myanmar. The government said that several anti-India insurgent groups had set up their camps areas close to Myanmar’s border with India and the security forces in the neighbouring country are currently taking action on them.

India was informed about the entire episode by the military Government in Myanmar whose representatives are in constant touch with Indian security officials. According to the reports, rebel outfits like the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Kangla Yawol Kanna Lup have made camps inside Myanmar. After a previous operation by the Myanmar Military dismantled their camps three years ago, they had made additional camps in the border areas, as per reports.

Indian Para SF had carried out an operation yesterday

Yesterday on January 13, it was reported that Para SF personnel had carried out an operation at Senam, 10 km deep inside Myanmar and had killed 2 PLA insurgents. East Mojo had reported that one Para SF soldier was killed in the action.

Last year, on December 16, the Myanmar government had handed over five terrorists of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), a sister organisation of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army. Reports mention that the Myanmar Army had arrested these five in August and had imprisoned them at Monia in Mandalay, Myanmar. They were later brought to India in a special Indian Air Force plane.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was again in news on November 13 last year for executing a terrorist attack in Manipur. Four of the Indian Army soldiers, apart from their Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and their 8-year-old son were also martyred in the attack.

However, reports further mention that the Indian government is yet to receive details of the damage caused to the insurgent groups today by the Military Government in Myanmar.

It is pertinent to note that the Myanmarese leaders had in the year 2016 assured that the country won’t allow any anti-India activities from its soil, including the cross-border activities by certain insurgent groups. In 2015, India had carried out cross border surgical strikes against insurgent groups hiding in Myanmar.