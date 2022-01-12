On January 5, there was a security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security when his convoy was halted on a flyover in Ferozepur, Punjab, due to protesters blocking the road. While Congress-led state government and Police officials have categorically denied security lapse from their end, a recent investigation by India Today tells a different story.

PM Modi was scheduled to travel by helicopter to the scheduled location for his rally. However, due to bad weather, he had to travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur. As per reports, the alternate route had already been shared by the Special Protection Group in case PM Modi had to travel by road. The state authorities were informed and directed to seal and sanitize the route as per protocol.

Furthermore, there were intelligence inputs about the planned protests shared by the Police Personnel with the concerning authorities. However, in the end, the route was not cleared as there were allegedly no orders from the higher authorities of Punjab Police to use any kind of force to clear the route. During the investigation, India Today reporters talked to two Police officials, a shopkeeper and a Sarpanch of the village where the car was stranded.

‘The protesters broke the barricades’

Ferozepur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sukhdev Singh told India Today’s undercover reporters that he had sent messages to the Senior Superintendent of Police. He said, “At 11.45 AM, the protesters assembled and started moving towards Moga road. This message was delivered and read at 12.07 PM. At 12.20, the Ferozshah barricade was broken They were moving on the same route on which Modi was coming. This message was sent at 12.32 PM.”

Later, at 12:45 PM, Singh informed SSP that there were 200-225 protesters blocking the VVIP road. Five minutes later, SSP Bathinda called him to confirm there was no traffic jam on the route. He said, “I told him there was indeed a jam, and the entire area was blocked.” Shocked by the information, the SSP said, “We are doomed.”

It is noteworthy that on January 2, 3 and 4, Singh had officially informed Additional Director General of Police (Security) Nageshwar Rao about the inputs for possible road blockade.

Singh has also informed that the police knew about the plans by the BKU Krantikari to block the VVIP traffic on crucial roads and prevent BJP workers and supporters from reaching the venue of PM’s rally.

The input about Sikhs For Justice

DSP Singh said there was a video circulating the day before PM Modi’s visit. In the video, designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had urged the protesters to block PM’s convoy. He also offered $100,000 for anyone who successfully hit PM Modi with a shoe during his visit to Punjab. DSP said, “We had this input on January 4.” The input was forwarded to concerned authorities, but no action was taken.

‘No orders to use force to disperse protesters

Speaking to India Today reporters, SHO Birbal Singh, Kulgarhi Police Station, said they did not have any permission to use force against the protesters. He said, “Some people are angry. They had assembled. It’s their place, their right. What can we do? The government didn’t order us to beat them up.” He further added, “If we had orders to disperse them by lathis, tear gas shells or bullets, we could have dispersed them. But elections are coming. We couldn’t use force.”

SHO Singh alleged that the protesters came to the location all of a sudden, and there was a communication gap between the authorities. He alleged he was not aware of the protest.

‘There were not farmers but radicals’

SHO Birbal alleged that the protesting farmers were not actually farmers but radicals posing as farmers. He said, “Those who were protesting on January 5 on the road were not farmers. They were radicals posing as farmers.”

‘No one asked us to shut the shops’

As per the SPG protocol, the market on the route of the Prime Minister needs to be shut for the time the convoy passes through the area. However, in this case, the shops were not shut. An illegal liquor shop was also open within the market next to the flyover where PM Modi’s convoy was stranded for 20 odd minutes.

India Today talked to a shopkeeper named Bikir, who was present at his shop when PM Modi’s convoy got stuck at the flyover. He said his shop, along with others in the market, was open. No one asked them to shut the shops. When asked who the protesters were, he categorically said that they were not locals. He said, “All the protesters were outsiders and not from the area.”

‘Announcement was made from Gurudwara to join protesters’

Sarpanch Nichattar Singh told India Today that the locals were not involved in the protest. However, when the convoy was about to reach, the locals were urged to join the protesters. He said, “Announcement was made from the Gurudwara to join the protesters. Ten minutes before the convoy reached the bridge, two youth came running and informed us that there were farmers protesting on the road asking us to join.” Sarpanch further claimed that Kisan Union arranged the crowd that blocked the road.

The convoy of PM Modi reached the area at 12:52 PM. After waiting for around 20 minutes, the convoy turned back at 1:10 PM. The Supreme Court of India has formed a committee to probe the blockade. Concerned officers who were responsible for the security have been suspended by the state government. While Congress and Police personnel claim there was no security lapse, there is no denying the fact that the Police personnel were sipping tea with the protesters while the convoy was on the way, and no action was taken to clear the road. Reportedly, SFJ has taken responsibility for the road blockade.