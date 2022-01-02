Punjab: Video of dhaba worker in Patiala seen spitting on tandoori roti goes viral, Health department alerted

A video of a dhaba worker from Patiala has been making rounds on social media in which he was seen allegedly spitting on the dough while making tandoori roti. Reports suggest that the video was from a dhaba near Sheran Wala Gate. It is unclear who and when the video was recorded.

This video is from Patiala. A Thookiya spitting on Tandoori Roti. These people just cant stop doing this. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/3XHUs1Poxr — ATUL (@atulahuja_) January 2, 2022

After the video went viral, the Health Department raided the dhaba but could not investigate as the Dhaba was closed. District health officials said they would conduct the raid again. Meanwhile, Jagran reported that a group of people, including residents and shopkeepers of the area, approached the dhaba owner over the matter. The dhaba owner refuted the allegations and claimed the dhaba worker was not spitting on the roti. It looked like he was allegedly spitting because of his way of making roti.

Speaking to OpIndia, SHO Kotwali said no complaint had been filed at the Police Station in the matter.

Spitting on food made to headlines in 2021

In 2021, many cases came to light where dhaba workers, bakery workers and fruit-vegetable sellers were seen spitting on food items. The accused, in many cases, were from a particular community. The first such case was reported in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where one Naushad was caught on video while spitting on roti during a wedding function. Interestingly, a section of media tried to give it the colour of Islamophobia and gave excuses such as video was old.