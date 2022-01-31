Monday, January 31, 2022
Updated:

SP ally SBSP politician threatens journalist Ashok Shrivastav for condemning incident where Akhilesh Yadav bodyguard thrashed another journalist

Shrivastav, in a tweet, had condemned the incident in which Akhilesh Yadav's bodyguards had thrashed journalist Khalid Chaudhary.

OpIndia Staff
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's leader Arun Rajbhar threatened DD News anchor Ashok Shrivastav on Twitter (Image: Khojinews/twitter)
On January 30, Ashok Shrivastav, journalist, DD News, demanded action against Arun Rajbhar, National General Secretary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), after he threatened Shrivastav on social media platform Twitter.

In his tweet, Shrivastav said, “Today Akhilesh Yadav’s security personnel beat up a journalist, I wrote against it, OP Rajbhar Ji’s son Arun Rajbhar Ji threatened to beat me up.” He further urged Home Minister, UP Police and Election Commission to take action against Rajbhar. “Please take action in this matter. This is an attack on the media on journalists,” he added.

Rajbhar, whose party is an ally of the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming UP Assembly elections, in the now-deleted post, had said, “Journalists like you should be thrashed. You should get a reward for the bootlicking.”

Now=deleted tweet by Arun Rajbhar. Source: Archive.org

Shrivastav, in a tweet, had condemned the incident in which Akhilesh Yadav’s bodyguards had thrashed journalist Khalid Chaudhary. He had said, “When SP was in power, journalist Jagendra was burnt alive for writing against a minister. Today, bodyguards of Akhilesh Yadav thrashed journalist Khalid Chaudhary in front of him. New SP or same SP?”

This tweet by Shrivastav irked the politician and SP ally who said responded with a threat saying the journalist should be thrashed.

Akhilesh’s bodyguard thrashed journalist

On January 29, during a press meet, journalist Khalid Chaudhary was thrashed by the bodyguards of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav when he was trying to ask questions. In the video, the journalist could be heard saying, “Don’t thrash me”, but the bodyguards and SP workers kept pushing him.

This is not the first time journalists have been thrashed in Yadav’s presence. In March 2021, a ruckus broke out between a group of journalists and the supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav at a hotel in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav was in the city to attend the wedding of an MLA and had conducted a press conference at the said hotel on Thursday evening. During the ruckus, a reporter named Fareed Shamsi (identified as the one with a dark blue shirt) took a severe blow to his nose from Yadav’s security guard’s rifle. He was also pushed aside by a Samajwadi party supporter, who stood adjacent to him.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

