Sunday, February 13, 2022
Updated:

‘A Hijabi will indeed become the Prime Minister of India’, says AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, tweets video with ‘Inshallah’

Owaisi had earlier also questioned Akhilesh Yadav's silence over the hijab row

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi on Hijab
Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking on the Karnataka Hijab Controversy at a Public rally. Image Courtesy: Bangalore Mirror
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that a girl wearing Hijab will rise up to become the Prime minister of India one day. He was speaking at a public rally, an excerpt of which has been shared by him on his official Twitter account.

With a caption to the 34-sec video saying, “Inshallah, one day a Hijabi will become the Prime Minister” AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi can be seen justifying the practices of Hijab over the recent Udupi Burqa controversy. He says, “Inshallah If a girl decides to wear Hijab and confesses this to her parents, allowing her to wear Hijab, they should make sure that no one stops her from doing so. The girls will wear the Hijab and Niqab and will go to the colleges, will become doctors, collectors, SDM(s) and even businessmen. One day you all keep in my mind, even if won’t be alive, a girl wearing Hijab will become the Prime Minister of this country,”

The AIMIM leader has made many a controversial remark on the issue, while he is touring in the UP ahead of the assembly elections. While speaking to the Aaj Tak, he had earlier asked why Akhilesh Yadav in UP was silent on the issue of Hijab.

