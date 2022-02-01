Gujarat: Muslim mob attacks Hindus who had gathered to pay tribute to Kishan Bharwad in a temple in Chhota Udepur

Communal tension prevailed in Chhota Udepur after a Muslim mob attacked a group of Hindus who had gathered in a temple to pray tributes to Kishan Bharwad, the Dhandhuka youth who was shot dead over allegedly blasphemous post. As per local media report in Gujarati daily Gujarat Samachar, Hindus had gathered in Ramji Mandir in Chhota Udepur on Sunday night. Here a Muslim mob gathered with weapons.

As per the complainant Raju Rathwa, one Anas Makrani hit him with an iron rod on his back. One Maniar Zeeshan allegedly hit one Rahul on his head with an iron pipe. Similarly, one Smit Singh Chauhan was also assaulted.

Some other youths in Chhota Udepur reportedly shared a post on social media which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Muslim community. Subsequently, when a police complaint was filed, the social media posts were removed. However, despite that, some Muslim youths allegedly attacked those who had put up the post. A case has been registered against both the groups and some arrests have been made. Police has instructed everyone not to post anything that can hurt someone’s religious sentiments.

According to a Times of India report, two minor boys had shared a post on WhatsApp. This agitated some Muslim youths who claimed their religious sentiments were hurt. They even called and asked the Hindu boys to delete the video. However, matters escalated on Sunday evening. When the Hindu youths had gathered in temple to pay tribute to Kishan, the Muslim mob attacked them with iron rods amongst other things.

Kishan Bharwad, a 27 year old man was killed by Islamists on January 25, days after he had shared a post on social media which showed image of Prophet Muhammad. As per Islam, showing an image of Prophet Muhammad is blasphemy. Further investigation in the case has revealed how maulanas from parts of India were involved in the murder and how his murder was part of a larger conspiracy.