The Director General of Police (DGP) Karnataka has refuted the allegations that 26-year-old activist Harsha, who was killed after he voiced his opinion against wearing burqa in schools, was a ‘terrorist’ associated with violence in Tripura last year.

DGP Karnataka’s tweet

“This is absolutely false. There is no connection of death to either terrorism or Tripura,” he said. He was responding to tweet by CJ Werleman, so-called journalist and also an apologist of Islamic terror. Werleman in his tweet, without any shred of evidence, had tweeted, “A terrorist belonging to the Hindu extremist group #BajrangDal, which carried out a wave of terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura in November, was killed in Karnataka – last night.”

Harsha’s ‘act of terrorism’ apparently was appealing for uniform dress code amid the ongoing burqa controversy in Karnataka. Since December 2021, some Muslim girl students have been protesting and demanding to wear hijab in school against the uniform dress policy which has been in place since years. The girls are protesting while wearing burqa (full body veil) instead of hijab (headscarf). The were approached by Campus Front of India (CFI), students wing of Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) who have since been counselling them on the same.

Harsha was killed last night in Shivamogga, Karnataka. In 2015, he was threatened by Islamists over allegations of blasphemy.

CJ Werleman and his Islamist propaganda

Radical Islam apologist CJ Werleman was once profiled by Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint. In November 2021, he had appealed to boycott Indian products to supposedly save Muslims in India and Kashmir. Prior to that, he had tweeted a video of Pramod Muthalik, the chief of the Hindu activist group Shri Rama Sene, to allege that he called for violence against Muslims and the demolition of a mosque in Karnataka. Before that he claimed Indians had destroyed a Muslim graveyard in Himachal Pradesh, which was also fake news.

In August 2021 when the Islamist group Taliban took over Afghanistan, Werleman was caught spreading Taliban propaganda. Even as terrifying images of people falling off the aircraft as they tried to flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover appeared, Werleman was busy claiming how not a single civilian was attacked by the Islamist group. He even tried to defend Taliban by comparing them with crime statistics from the United States of America without any context.

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint had eulogised Werleman in a profile describing him as a ‘bigot-turned-crusader against ‘Islamophobia’ who is taking on the Indian state’.