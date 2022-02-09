Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has supported Congress’s propaganda over the Karnataka hijab row. Qureshi on 9th February 2022 through his tweet has amplified the misinformation spread by Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier conflated the Karnataka hijab row with women’s rights issues, falsely insinuating that the hijab-clad girls are being denied their ‘constitutional rights’. The reality is that the college administration in Udupi has been trying for weeks to convince the girls to follow the dress code and start attending classes.

Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.



This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 9, 2022

It is not the first time that Pakistan has comfortable picked up the Congress party’s line to attack India. In the same fashion, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has taken a thread ahead from Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet.

Qureshi has tweeted, “Depriving Muslim girls of education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorize them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realize this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoization of Muslims.”

Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. To deny anyone this fundamental right & terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. World must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 9, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has peddled an absolute lie saying that Muslim girls in India are being denied their right to education, the same lie that was earlier peddled by Malala too.

No Muslim girl in India is denied education. On the contrary, India has a law for free and compulsory primary education for all children irrespective of their gender, religion, and faith. In the current Karnatak hijab row, the Muslim girls themselves are prioritizing hijab over education.

The issue has emerged only because the Muslim girls are not following the dress codes as prescribed by their respective educational institutions. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, has extended the false narrative peddled by the Congress general secretary.

A day before this, a Pakistani journalist was seen propagating similar lies on communal lines. This lie too had been fueled by the Congress party’s leader DK Shivakumar. DK Shivakumar had alleged in his tweet that a boy removed India’s national flag from a flag post and replaced it with a saffron flag. Pakistani handles picked it up soon. However, the claim was a false one. The flag pole was empty and there was no Tricolour on it.