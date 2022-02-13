Sunday, February 13, 2022
Filmfare promotes child recreating Gangubai Kathiawadi look where Alia Bhatt plays the role of a madame sexually assaulted by mafia

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to be released on 25th February 2022. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

OpIndia Staff
Gangubai
Children recreate Alia Bhatt's scene from Gangubai. Netizens criticized parents. (Image: SS from viral video and Gangubai trailer)
On February 12, lifestyle and entertainment magazine Filmfare shared a video of a toddler who recreated Gangubai Kathiawadi look where Alia Bhatt played the role of a madame sexually assaulted by the mafia. Filmfare wrote, “Knocked it out the park! How amazing is this recreation of Alia Bhatt’s scene in Gangubai Kathiawadi?”

Filmfare shared video of toddler recreating scene from upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Twitter

The child artist who recreated the scene has a popular Instagram account managed by her parents, Amit Aboti and Hemal Joshi. With little research, OpIndia found tens of such videos where toddlers and minor children had recreated scenes from Gangubai.

Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi based on the life of madame Gangubai starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram
Child recreating scene of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Source: Instagram

Netizens in aghast watching children portraying a madame

Netizens on both Twitter and Instagram have heavily criticized parents for portraying their kids as madame. People were disturbed by the fact that toddlers were portrayed as role of a woman who was thrown into brother by her own father.

Source: Twitter

Many Twitter users also urged Filmfare to remove such a post, especially in times when the Internet is full of perverts.

Source: Twitter

Several users tagged Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman NCPCR, urging them to take strict action in the matter to ensure the safety of the children.

OpIndia has not embedded any video in the report and we have blackened/blurred the screenshots to ensure the child’s safety.

