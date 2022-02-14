On February 14, during an interview with news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a warning to those dreaming of ‘ghazwa-e-hind’.

He said, “I want to tell those who are dreaming of ghazwa-e-hind. This is new India. It is under the leadership of the world’s most popular leader Modi Ji. In this new India, development is for all but appeasement is for none. India will run as per the constitution and not shariyat. The dream of ghazwa-e-hind will never be realized.”

When asked about the hijab row, he said, “I firmly believe India runs as per the constitution and personal belief and rights of anyone cannot be imposed on the country. Can I ask all employees of UP to start wearing the bhagwa? The dress code has to be followed in the schools. One day they will ask for the same in the Police force of the Army. Will that work? There will be no discipline. Personal belief is one thing, but when we talk about an institution, we have to follow the rules and regulations. The country’s system will function according to the constitution.”

Speaking on AIMIM chief Asassudin Owaisi’s statement about a hijab-clad woman becoming Prime Minister in the future, CM Yogi said the BJP government brought law against Triple Talaq to liberate the same daughters he was talking about. The government is working to provide justice and self-reliance for Muslim women. “When we say the country will function according to the constitution and not Shariyat, it is for the wellbeing of the same daughter.”

’80-20 has nothing to do with religion’

CM Yogi was questioned over his statement where he had said the elections would be about 80-20. A number of media houses had presented his statement as if he was talking about Hindu vs Muslim voters in the state. He said, “When I talked about 80-20, it was not about the religion, caste etc. I was saying 80 per cent of people would vote for BJP, and 20 would vote against BJP. Eighty per cent are those who are happy with the government programs. These are the people who like development. These are the people who like transparency. On the other hand, 20 per cent are those who have negative thinking. They support criminals. They will vote for the other side.”

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government, CM Yogi said when Yadav’s government came to power in 2012, the first thing they did was to withdraw court cases against those criminals and terrorists who had initiated attacks on Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, CRPF camp in Rampur and courts in Varanasi, Ayodhya and Lucknow. “I would like to thank Allahabad High Court that stopped them from withdrawing the cases,” he said.

CM Yogi further added when his government came into power, they took three decisions in one day that were the formation of the anti-Romeo squad, loan waiver of 86 lakh farmers worth 36,000 crores and closure of illegal slaughterhouses.

CM Yogi listed how the BJP govt worked for the development

CM Yogi stated that to ensure the safety of women, the number of women officers in police stations have been increased three times in the last five years. To provide a banking facility to every panchayat, Banking Correspondent Sakhi has been appointed. The government has connected over one crore women, to ‘Swamsevi Sanstha’ and provided them funds and jobs. “This is why women are voting for BJP irrespective of caste and religion,” he said.

Speaking about law and order, CM Yogi said there was a time when the state would witness a riot every 3-4 days. Since BJP came to power, no riots have taken place. During previous regimes, curfews were common, but curfew has not been imposed in the state since BJP came to power.

Comparing how BJP worked for the betterment of the state compared to previous governments, CM Yogi said his government had established 35 new medical colleges compared to 12 medical colleges in the past 70 years. 17 of the new medical colleges have already started functioning. The state is moving ahead towards ‘one medical college for every constituency’. He further added the state built only one expressway in the past 70 years, but his government is working on seven expressways.

CM Yogi said, the Akhilesh-led govt had only sanctioned 18,000 houses under the centre’s scheme but did not build any houses. On the other hand, his government has provided 33.5 lakh houses to the poor. Twenty-five lakh people have got land rights in rural areas. Over 2.6 crore toilets have been built. The BJP government has provided over 1.43 crore electricity connections, 1.56 crore gas connections and nine crore people have got medical cover worth 5 lakh per annum, CM Yogi stated.

‘People rejected those who were against vaccine’

Speaking about the vaccine program and Covid management in the state, CM Yogi said the people of Uttar Pradesh rejected those who were spreading misinformation about the vaccine. He said, “100% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine, and 75% has been fully vaccinated. The state is providing free tests, free treatment and free vaccines. People of UP have rejected those who were against the vaccine by taking the vaccine shot.”

CM Yogi categorically denied the involvement of BJP when he was questioned about the allegations of misusing investigating agencies against opposition during elections. He said, “There is a case against Akhlesh Ji of disproportionate assets. Did this happen during the BJP government? In 2013, BJP was not in power at the Centre or state. There are more cases against him. Was this because of BJP?”

While talking about the income tax raids at SP MLC in December 2021, he said all the money that was supposed to be used for the welfare of the people of UP was going abroad via the associates of Akhilesh Yadav.

He said, “Isn’t it true that this money of the poor, meant for development, was going to his ‘ittar-wale mitra’. Now when ED had found out that his money was going to his ‘ittar-wale mitra’ and today, when investigating agencies had made full-proof arrangements, that ‘ittar-wale mitra’ were eating away the resources like termite when poor were dying of hunger and farmers were committing suicide. It is the agency’s task to submit ill-gotten wealth to the state treasury and investigate it. It has been continuously happening and is a long task.” He added the raids by the central agencies is a continuous process, and it has nothing to do with elections.

Congress doesn’t need outside forces to sink it, Rahul and Priyanka are enough to destroy the party

When asked about targeting Gandhi brother-sister duo, he said they are enough to drown the party. CM Yogi said, “I went to Uttarakhand and had delivered a speech. Uttarakhand is a border state, and it also borders UP. Uttarakhand is important in its own right. Ganga and Yamuna’s water comes from Uttarakhand to enrich our fields, and Army personnel stand at the border to protect the country. UP and Uttarakhand are joined together. Where are the differences between the two? But security is important. To drown Congress, no one else is needed. Brother and sister duo are there. Why do you want to make Congress a burden there; I only appealed to people.”

CM Yogi took a dig at BSP-SP and said during their tenure, they indulged in corrupt practices and emptied state treasuries. He added BSP leader Mayawati had pointed fingers at Gorakhpur Math. “He said, “I repeat myself, that the double dose ration that is being given to the poor used to be eaten away by mafias of the SP. Benji’s elephant (election symbol of the BSP) is so huge that things fall short for it.”

Assembly elections in UP

The first phase of Assembly elections took place on February 10. The second phase of polls happened on February 14. The remaining five phases will be over by March 10. The results of Assembly polls in UP and the other four states will be announced on March 10.