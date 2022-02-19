Deoband-based Islamic organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has decided to oppose the Ahmedabad Court verdict on 2008 serial blasts announced on Friday 18th February 2022, wherein the court has awarded a death sentence to 38 convicts, while 11 others were given life imprisonment till death.

According to reports, Maulana Arshad Madani, the President of Jamiat Ulema E Hind said that “the decision of the special court is unbelievable, we will go to the High Court against the punishment and continue the legal battle.”

Maulana Madani stated that the country’s top lawyers will fight tooth and nail to protect the criminals from being hanged. “We are confident that the High Court will deliver complete justice to these individuals,” said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief.

He went on to say that in many situations, lower court verdicts have been overturned by the High Court or the Supreme Court. He cited the terrorist attack on the Akshardham Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in which the lower court sentenced three people to death, including Mufti Abdul Qayyum, and four others to life in prison. The Gujarat High Court confirmed the lower court’s ruling, but the six convicts were acquitted by the Supreme Court. Maulana stated that if necessary, he will take the case to the Supreme Court.

38 convicts awarded death sentences in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, 11 others get life imprisonment

A special court in Ahmedabad announced the sentences in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case on Friday 18th February 2022. In the verdict, the court had awarded death sentences to as many as 38 convicts out of the 49 accused who were convicted in this case, while the remaining 11 had been sentenced to life imprisonment until death. As per law, the death sentences will need to be confirmed by the Gujarat High Court.

Earlier on 8th February 2022, the court had convicted 49 out of 77 accused in the case. The serial bomb blasts that took place in Ahmedabad on 26th July 2008 had caused 56 deaths and 243 innocent citizens were injured in the blasts.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind comes to the rescue of Al-Qaeda terrorist

It may be recalled that the Islamist outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind had in the past also come to the rescue of recently arrested alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists in Uttar Pradesh in July last year. It was reported how Maulana Arshad Madani, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, had announced legal aid for suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists who were recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police.

As per reports, the father of one of the arrested terror suspects had written a letter to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind seeking legal aid. As a result, Gulzar Azmi, the president of the Legal aid Committee of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, decided to provide legal assistance to the two terror suspects arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS.

Jamiat has also recently given a reward of Rs 5 lakh to burqa clad person identified as Muskan Khan who shouted Allahu Akbar while protesting against hijab ban in schools since hijabs are in violation of school uniform.