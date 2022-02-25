In a gruesome incident, a mentally challenged girl was brutally raped in front of her paralysed mother in Kerala’s Malappuram.

According to the reports, the accused ‘Muttalan’ Shihab, who is an accused in several criminal cases, broke into the victim’s house at 2 pm on Wednesday. The mentally challenged girl was residing with her paralysed mother. The victim raised her voice as she saw Shihab, however, he closed her mouth.

The mentally challenged girl managed to escape from the attacker, but he followed the girl and brutally raped her. He had also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to others. This brutal incident took place in Areekode, Malappuram district of Kerala.

A mentally challenged woman was brutally raped in front of her sick mother in Malappuram. The molester Shihab even threatened to eliminate the victim & witnesses. The human rights activists haven't uttered a word: no prime time debates & candlelight marches.#JusticeForNirashraya — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) February 24, 2022

As per reports, the victim’s mother is bedridden due to serious health problems. The mentally and physically challenged daughter was brutally raped by the accused in front of the mother.

Reportedly, the accused had also threatened the family that he will be back to take ‘revenge’ if they do anything against him. The mother had to watch her mentally challenged daughter being sexually assaulted inside their house.

The victim girl has revealed to the police that this is the second time Shihab is raping the girl. The Kerala police have arrested the accused Shihab.