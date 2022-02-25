Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeCrimeKerala: Mentally challenged girl raped in front of her paralysed mother in Malappuram, accused...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Mentally challenged girl raped in front of her paralysed mother in Malappuram, accused Shihab arrested

The accused had also threatened the victim and her mother that he would return to take revenge if they try to report him.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Shihab rapes Mentally challenged girl in front of paralysed mother/ Image Source: Indusscrolls
229

In a gruesome incident, a mentally challenged girl was brutally raped in front of her paralysed mother in Kerala’s Malappuram.

According to the reports, the accused ‘Muttalan’ Shihab, who is an accused in several criminal cases, broke into the victim’s house at 2 pm on Wednesday. The mentally challenged girl was residing with her paralysed mother. The victim raised her voice as she saw Shihab, however, he closed her mouth.

The mentally challenged girl managed to escape from the attacker, but he followed the girl and brutally raped her. He had also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to others. This brutal incident took place in Areekode, Malappuram district of Kerala. 

As per reports, the victim’s mother is bedridden due to serious health problems. The mentally and physically challenged daughter was brutally raped by the accused in front of the mother.

Reportedly, the accused had also threatened the family that he will be back to take ‘revenge’ if they do anything against him. The mother had to watch her mentally challenged daughter being sexually assaulted inside their house.

The victim girl has revealed to the police that this is the second time Shihab is raping the girl. The Kerala police have arrested the accused Shihab.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala rape case, Malappuram rape, Nirashraya rape
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,476FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com