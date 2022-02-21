‘Pass time’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismisses grave concerns raised by PM Modi about Congress sympathising with terrorists

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has passed off PM Modi’s allegations on Congress and SP having links with terrorists as a mere ‘pass time’. “Yeh Atankwaadi, kya fizool ki baatein?” she remarked on Monday while speaking during a political rally in UP’s Lucknow.

Even he knows that it’s not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress on PM Modi’s ‘Cong, SP sympathise with terrorists’ remark pic.twitter.com/y0khctkn2S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a roadshow for congress Candidate Lallan Kumar in Chinhat area of Lucknow for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. When asked by news agency ANI about PM Modi’s remark of Congress party sympathizing with terrorists, she drifted away from the question while commenting with rhetoric. Without realizing the brevity of the allegation, she scoffed off saying, “He is saying all this only because of polls. Why are Airports being inaugurated now? Why are PSUs being sold which generate employment?” she asked.

Later she went on saying, “Yeh fizool ki baatein, Atankwaadi yeh Woh..kya fizool ki baatein hai yeh!?” (All of this is time-pass. What is this ‘terrorists’ and all? What nonsense is this?). PM Modi on Sunday, while speaking at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh had remarked that the attitude of Congress and SP leaders is dangerous. He added, “These people call a terrorist like Osama (Bin Laden) with ji (honorific). These people shed tears on the death of the terrorists involved in the Batla House encounter… We have to remain alert to such people and such political parties. They can even put the country at stake for the chair. They also play with the security of the country.”

With a statement like this and while refuting a serious allegation, Priyanka Gandhi has diluted the context as well as the brevity of the term. While terrorism remains one of the primary challenges before the nation, terming it as a ‘pass time’ will not go a long way. In the past, There have been instances where Congress leaders’ responses to calls for terrorism as well as actions against it have been insensitive. A couple of days after the 26/11 terrorist attacks broke in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi was seen partying hard at a farmhouse in Delhi in the ongoing wedding ceremonies of his childhood friend. A whole bogey of Congress leaders had started peddling the ‘Saffron Terror‘ narrative then, which was later exposed by a former bureaucrat from the Congress era RVS Mani.