Devadatt Kamat, the senior counsel who presented in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the Muslim petitioners and argued in favour of wearing hijab in schools, cited Quranic verses from the website quran.com.

He argued that the headscarf is an essential element of the Islamic dress code, citing Quranic references. In court, Kamat read verses 24.31 and 24.33 of the Quran to explain that wearing a hijab or veil over one’s head is an essential Islamic practice.

We’ve selected a few verses from the same website that Kamat used and have some far-fetching implications. Also, the translations we are using here are the same ones that were referred to by Kamat before the court.

Non-Muslims are the worst of creatures (Chapter 98, Verse 6)

This verse asserts unequivocally that non-Muslims are the lowest of beings and will perish in the fires of hell. Quoting, “Those who disbelieve among the People of the Book and the idolaters will have the Fire of Hell, there to remain. They are the worst of creation.”

Disbelievers are to be beheaded (Chapter 8, Verse 12)

This verse, which comes under Al-Anfal chapter of the Quran, states that disbelievers (non-Muslims) are to be beheaded and their fingers chopped off. “Your Lord revealed to the angels: ‘I am with you: give the believers firmness; I shall put terror into the hearts of the disbelievers- strike above their necks and strike all their fingertips.’ reads the mentioned verse.

Women are less trustable than men (Chapter 2, Verse 282)

This commandment focuses on the need for having a witness in any circumstance regarding debt. A man is equated with two women in this case because one woman is not as trustworthy as a man. “Call in two men as witnesses. If two men are not there, then call one man and two women out of those you approve as witnesses, so that if one of the two women should forget the other can remind her. Let the witnesses not refuse when they are summoned.” a part of the whole verse reads.

Marrying a slave is preferable to marrying an idol worshipper (Chapter 2, Verse 221)

Here, it is advised that a slave who is a Muslim can be married but any non-believer cannot be married until one converts to Islam. “Do not marry idolatresses until they believe: a believing slave woman is certainly better than an idolatress, even though she may please you. And do not give your women in marriage to idolaters until they believe: a believing slave is certainly better than an idolater, even though he may please you.” reads the verse.

Hit wife if she disobeys (Chapter 4, Verse 34)

“If you fear high-handedness from your wives, remind them [of the teachings of God], then ignore them when you go to bed, then hit them. If they obey you, you have no right to act against them: God is most high and great.” reads this verse advising Muslim men to hit the wife in case they don’t agree with them.

Notably, the reference used to explain the burqa/hijab contains much of misogynistic content in all of its interpretations, which is striking.

The hijab controversy that started in Karnataka has gained attention all over the country. Several individuals and organizations have rushed to the defense of girls who want to wear the burqa at school, claiming that it is a religious need. These individuals should verify the prescriptions of their experts, such as Abdul Haleem, whose translations were adopted by Kamat and whom we have also mentioned, who interpret the Quran and indicate that a wife should be abused and trusted less than a man.