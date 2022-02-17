The Ashok-Gehlot government in Rajasthan has permitted the PFI to hold a protest in the state. On Thursday, radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) has organised a ‘unity march’ in Rajasthan’s Kota on the occasion of its annual ‘PFI Day’.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress Government in Rajasthan for allowing the NIA designated radical hate group to enter Rajasthan’s political discourse. Speaking on this issue, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “In its recent approach towards popularising and legitimising PFI, Rajasthan government is allowing PFI to take out a march in Kota where thousands of its workers and office-bearers will be allowed to hit the streets. Soft corner for extremist groups.”

Congress ka haath PFI , tukde gang ke saath



Once again Congress legitimises NIA designated radical hate group PFI by allowing it to take out its annual march in Rajasthan with thousands



Earlier Cong had alliance with SDPI in K'taka too



Soft corner for Islamist extremists

While talking to Times Now, Poonawala Lashed out exposing the PFI, when he added, “The NIA has designated PFI as the radical hate group. A group that indulges in extremist and terror activities. Many states have banned PFI, including Uttar Pradesh. Their role in anti-CAA riots is well known and is being investigated. Even the funds received by the PFI to orchestrate these riots have been under ED’s scanner. Despite the plethora of charges and a long list of extremist activities that the PFI has been indulged in, the Congress party continues to provide patronage and legitimacy to the PFI.”

ANI shared images from the PFI’s Unity March where posters opposing the laws like AFSPA and UAPA were held up by PFI supporters.

Rajasthan | Popular Front of India (PFI) workers march to Nayapura Stadium in Kota ahead of a public rally there to mark the foundation day of the org. PFI is banned in some states of the country.

District admn has permitted them to organise a public meet at the Stadium today.





BJP National spokesperson Sanju Verma was seen tweeting, “Efforts to legitimize radicalism by the Ashok-Gehlot govt, only cements the belief about how Congress endorses crime”

Rajasthan is now home to highest crimes against women;what is worse,it has lowest conviction rate



Efforts to legitimize radicalism by @ashokgehlot51 govt,only cements the belief about how Congress endorses crime#HijabRow supported by PFI &Congress supports #PFI

Get the drift?





Ironically, Gehlot’s government has been campaigning to end the ‘ghoonghat’ system in rural areas of Rajasthan.

PFI instigating the hijab row

While the Karnataka state government has alleged the role of Campus Front of India (CFI) – the student wing of PFI behind inciting the hijab row, some Burqa-clad Muslim students have already confessed that they were counselled to wear Burqas by CFI and Jamaat-e-Islami. Father of Muskan Zainab – whose claim to fame is her sloganeering of “Allahu Akbar” on the campus, was also found to be a member of radical Islamic group PFI. On Social media, Congress’ involvement in fuelling and propagating the propaganda by PFI was also established.

The principal of the government PU college where the hijab controversy first started, had told media that the concerned students never wore hijab earlier, but have started wearing it under the influence of CFI. The students had also come to college earlier in December with a CFI lawyer, demanding that they should be allowed to sit inside classrooms wearing hijab, in violation of the institution’s dress code.