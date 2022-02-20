Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut’s tryst with abuses does not seem to end anytime soon. The leader on Sunday was seen repeatedly hurling the abuses at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

While talking to the press on Sunday afternoon, Sanjay Raut was asked to comment on Kirit Somaiya’s statement over the KCR-Uddhav Thackeray meeting in Mumbai. The BJP leader had rhetorically asked whether Uddhav Thackeray had sought the permission of Congress-chief Sonia Gandhi before meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over an alleged Non-Congress, Non-BJP political alliance. To which, Sanjay Raut was seen replying, “Who has said this, I don’t know. There are a lot of C*utiyas in this country and it does not look good upon the media to report what such C*utiyas say about Shiv Sena.”

Hinting at the much alleged political alliance among regional parties, he added, “The national political discourse after 2024 will terminate such C*utiyas and such people will not live in this country afterwards. The politics after 2024 will become cleaner, more transparent and essentially more democratic. You will get to know about this on March 10,”

He asserted that some people from the BJP are insulting the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray when a Chief Minister from another state is visiting. This is an insult to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also the insult of the 11.5 crore Marathi people. “For the language they (Somaiya) have used, I call them C*utiya and I repeat that. It is shameful that the Central Government is giving security to such people residing in Maharashtra,”

Earlier in the day Telangana Chief Minister met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey and MVA strongman Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

It was only on February 15, earlier this week, Raut was seen giving a homophobic rant while speaking about the ongoing enquiries on Shiv Sena leaders in the state. He had cussed in a press conference saying, “Maharashtra is not a child of a g*ndu”. In December last year, Sanjay Raut had used the same vernacular slang ‘C*utiya’ against women BJP workers while justifying it by saying that the word means ‘stupid’. He had also called actress Kangana Ranaut ‘Haramkhor’ which had sparked much controversy in 2020.