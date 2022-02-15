Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has yet again used abusive and homophobic language while speaking at a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai today. While starting his address he said, “In today’s press conference we want to give a message that Maharashtra is not a child of a g*ndu (g*ndu is Urdu word for gay as per Urdupoint website.)”

In the press conference, The Shiv Sena firebrand leader was talking about ongoing ED enquires on Shivsena leaders and the Thackeray family. Indirectly targeting the BJP, Raut said, “Marathi manoos is honest, and even if you stab our backs in unmanly ways, Shiv Sena will not concede,” He further listed names of Shiv Sena leaders like Anandrao Adsul, Ravindra Waikar, Anil Parab, Bhavna Gawli and other leaders from the MVA Government on whom investigations by Central government authorities are going on.

Terming the enquires as attacks, Raut said, “This is not a disaster only Maharashtra is facing, but also on the nation including Bengal,” Sanjay Raut further alleged that (the Central Government) wants to dismantle the coalition government in Maharashtra, for which central investigation agencies are being used.”

Sanjay Raut’s affair with abusive words

However, this is not the first time when Sanjay Raut has hurled abuse in front of the camera. Earlier, he had used the vernacular slang ‘C*utiya’ against women BJP workers and had also justified it by saying that the word means ‘stupid’.

FIR registerd agnst me for the use of word Chutiya,tht means Stupid as per hindi dictionaries.Inspite of ths,if a case is registrd thn it’s nothing bt an attmpt to pressurize me! BTW,sm BJP leadrs hv usd more objctionble words agnst women leadrs,hvn’t heard of such FIR agnst thm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 13, 2021

Earlier, he had infamously called actress Kangana Ranaut ‘Haramkhor’ which had sparked much controversy then.