Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews Reports'G*ndu chi aulad': Sanjay Raut uses homophobic slur over ED enquiries against Shiv Sena...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘G*ndu chi aulad’: Sanjay Raut uses homophobic slur over ED enquiries against Shiv Sena leaders, read details

Earlier, Raut had used the abusive word 'ch*tiya' for BJP workers and claimed it means 'stupid'.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut abuse
Sanjay Raut abused in a press conference yet again
52

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has yet again used abusive and homophobic language while speaking at a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai today. While starting his address he said, “In today’s press conference we want to give a message that Maharashtra is not a child of a g*ndu (g*ndu is Urdu word for gay as per Urdupoint website.)”

In the press conference, The Shiv Sena firebrand leader was talking about ongoing ED enquires on Shivsena leaders and the Thackeray family. Indirectly targeting the BJP, Raut said, “Marathi manoos is honest, and even if you stab our backs in unmanly ways, Shiv Sena will not concede,” He further listed names of Shiv Sena leaders like Anandrao Adsul, Ravindra Waikar, Anil Parab, Bhavna Gawli and other leaders from the MVA Government on whom investigations by Central government authorities are going on.

Terming the enquires as attacks, Raut said, “This is not a disaster only Maharashtra is facing, but also on the nation including Bengal,” Sanjay Raut further alleged that (the Central Government) wants to dismantle the coalition government in Maharashtra, for which central investigation agencies are being used.”

Sanjay Raut’s affair with abusive words

However, this is not the first time when Sanjay Raut has hurled abuse in front of the camera. Earlier, he had used the vernacular slang ‘C*utiya’ against women BJP workers and had also justified it by saying that the word means ‘stupid’.

Earlier, he had infamously called actress Kangana Ranaut ‘Haramkhor’ which had sparked much controversy then.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshiv sena, sanjay raut gandu, sanjay raut gandu ki aulad, gandu chi aulad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,140FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com