The large cache of arms and ammunition that the USA had left behind in Afghanistan have now found their way to Kashmir in India, as the Pakistani terrorists operating in the valley are seen using such weapons. A senior Army official has confirmed that Afghan terrorists are now infiltrating into India, and American weapons from Afghanistan were recovered from the terrorists that were recently killed in Indian Army operations.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division stationed in Baramulla of North Kashmir has said in an interview with the news agency ANI that high tech modern weapons and advanced night vision devices left behind by Americans in Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul in August 2021 are now finding their ways to Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir via Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC).

#WATCH | J&K: Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria, GOC Dagger Division, Army says, “…Weapons/devices recovered from terrorists killed at LoC weren’t commonly seen. These were in Afghanistan when US troops left. Our analysis – not only terrorists but weapons can also come to Kashmir.”(18.2) pic.twitter.com/7C2xltz141 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

19 Infantry Division falls under the 15th Chinar Corps and is responsible for the counter-terror grid and security preparedness along with some crucial areas of Line of Control with Pakistan in North Kashmir.

Major General Chandpuria has said, “It has been 75 years. We fought in 1947, 1965, 1971. Today’s terrorism began in 1990. Things were different when the US troops were present in Afghanistan. Now after the fall of Kabul, from terrorists who were fighting against the US in Afghanistan to high-tech weapons and night-vision devices have made their way to the Kashmir LoC via Pakistan.”

He further added, “As per our analysis, 100 to 120 terrorists are ready to infiltrate Kashmir anytime. Their training camps in the launch pads have been shut down. Our deployment at LoC and our intel network have failed their plans to infiltrate. But still, there are few old terrorists here and others coming from different parts of the country.”

Hw further informed, “Around 150 to 200 terrorists are present in Kashmir valley. This number is calculated without counting in the brainwashed local youth. Their training is reduced to zero and they are used only for throwing hand grenades or a pistol firing. We called them hybrid terrorists or unidentified terrorists. So, the number of properly trained terrorists comes from 150 to 200. 40 to 45 percent of them are present in the Kashmir valley even now.”

Major General Abhay Chandpuria further said, “But the situations in the north Kashmir are almost normal. You must have visited the places and met the people. Terrorist activities are reduced to a few. Recruitment of the terrorists has come down to one-third of what it had been in the last year. The number of terrorists has also been reduced.”

He added, “We believe that Pakistan will not stop its effort. Despite ceasefire understanding, there have been 6 incidents of infiltration reported. We have neutralized terrorists. Besides, there are terrorists here in front of us.”

Informing about the weapons and devices recovered from the terrorists he said, “The weapons and devices recovered from the terrorists killed at the LoC were not those commonly seen. These weapons and devices were in Afghanistan when the US troops left. So it is our analysis that not only the weapons but the terrorists also can come to Kashmir.”