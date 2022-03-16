On Monday, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for taking retrogressive policy decisions and pushing the state back by 25 years. Highlighting the increased attacks on the Hindu temples in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the actor-turned-politician launched a blistering attack on the ruling state government and demanded to free Hindu Temples from government control.

He stated that the government was controlling only temples and places of worship of other religions like mosques and churches are free from government control. “If this is a secular country, why can’t govt have control over churches and mosques”, he pondered while addressing the JSP cadres and supporters on the occasion of the party’s formation day at Ippatam village in Mangalagiri constituency. He assured that the JSP will come to power in the year 2024 and will establish the people’s government.

If this is a secular Country, why can't Govts have control over Churches and mosques, but only Hindu Temples?



Kalyan said that the Jana Sena Party was looking forward to a road map from the BJP to get rid of the YSRCP government. “I will follow the roadmap given by the BJP and do my best to prevent the anti-YSRCP votes from splitting”, he was quoted adding that the alliance would completely focus on the development of the state.

According to the reports, the JSP president promised that the party would develop Amaravati as an inclusive capital and would transform Visakhapatnam into a global city. He also said that cities like Vijayawada, Tirupati and Kurnool would be developed to their full potential.

It is important to note that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has raised his voice several times in the past to protect the Hindu temples. In December 2020, he had demanded a CBI probe over attacks on Hindu temples in the state and had said that the attacks on Hinduism were planned. This is after a 400-year old mūrti of Sri Rāma at Ramathirtha, Vizianagaram District, AP was demolished and the stone head of the Sri Rāma idol was thrown in the temple tank.

Also, in September 2020, JSP led by Kalyan and the activists of Bharatiya Janata Party had sat on an 11-hour long hunger strike in protest against attacks on Hindu temples and the burning of a temple chariot. The duo had given a joint call to the party workers to work for the protection of Hindu Dharma and had demanded strict action against those responsible for the burning of the chariot at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Meanwhile, Kalyan on March 14 also accused the YSRCP government of making the state debt-ridden. He said the state was steeped in a massive debt of ₹7 lakh crore and that JSP’s main motive was to make Andhra Pradesh debt-free. He reiterated that JSP will form the government in 2024 and fulfil the people’s aspirations with the due support of those standing by the party’s ideals.