Hidden inside the busy runways and vast terminals of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, a mysterious structure of a mazaar – the resting place of two Sufi babas have left travellers perplexed for years now. The mazaar or dargah of Peer Baba, supposedly one of the most revered places, rests deep inside one of the world’s busiest airports, especially adjacent to a runway.

Nobody knows when and how the shrine came up inside Delhi’s international airport. But, the mazaar of the two Muslim saints inside a public property, that too within a strategic airport, has raised eyebrows of many. But, according to the employees, the shrine has been there for a long time. Several people are allowed to enter the IGI premises to pay reverence, make a wish, offer prayers at the mazaar that stands tall near the Terminal-2 of the airport.

Located close to the runway 10/28 in the middle of the airport, the mazaar is clearly visible from the terminals. Interestingly, the Airports Authority of India provides a free bus from the cargo complex T-2 to the shrine between 2 pm -5 pm. Every Thursday is Jumme Raat, the day considered auspicious for the people visiting the shrine and praying there.

The dargah is very close to the runway. A 2011 India Today report said that flowers, incense sticks and other offerings for the dargah are sold outside Customs House at the airport. In fact, back then the security at airport was so lax that the India TOday team even managed to sneak in their spy camera till the dargah close to the runway of one of the busiest airports in the world.

As per the hearsay, the mazaar or dargah belongs to two Sufi saints – Bade Baba (Baba Kale Khan) and Chhote Baba (Baba Roshan Khan). The visitors need to undergo a security check-up at Gate number 6 before entering the mazaar. People are forbidden to take photos of the shrine. Except for Thursdays, the dargah is open to all Delhi Airport employees.

Peer Baba ki Mazaar inside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport/ Image Source: Youtube

The caretakers of the mazaar claim that it is the saints that keep the operations at the IGI airport safe. “Flights come and go, but our saints are the ones keeping all the operations safe,” reports citing caretaker of the mazaar claim.

There have been reports which cite the airport employees and claim that they believe in the Sufi babas’ supernatural myths. Reports claim that one of the bricks at the mazaar dates back to 1860 and the Peer Baba Dargah is believed to be even older.

Media reports citing employees of airport claim that the dargah has prevented tragedies. Citing one Satish Singh alias Satish Jha, reports claimed that once a flight’s engine caught fire while landing but when it came near the Dargah, the fire miraculously extinguished and flight was controlled. There are no details about which flight was this and when it happened.

Despite being a threat to the security and safety interests of the airport, the mazaar has been operating inside the airport for decades now. The devotees claim that it is the power of the dead saints that has ensured that the dargah remains at the place it is.

A grand festival called “Urs” is celebrated inside the dargah annually, with the Airports Authority of India and other airlines organising grand cultural events. The dargah is maintained by the donations made by the devotees, and a committee runs it called the “Baba ki Committee”.