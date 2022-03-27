Sunday, March 27, 2022
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sentenced to one-year jail term for assaulting BJYM workers

The Congress workers had attacked the BJYM activists for showing black flags to Digvijaya Singh on July 17, 2011, when his convoy was passing through the Jiwajiganj area of Ujjain.

OpIndia Staff
Digvijaya Singh sentenced one-year jail term in Ujjain assault case/ Image Source: India TV
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has been sentenced to one year’s rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case related to a clash with protesting workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in 2011.

According to the reports, a district court in Indore on Saturday sentenced Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu and five others to one year’s rigorous imprisonment for their role in attacks on BJYM workers in Ujjain in 2011.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the convicts. Later, the court granted bail to all the convicts on a surety of Rs 25,000 each.

Judge Mukesh Nath convicted Digvijaya Singh, and former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (abetment to assault). The other accused, Anant Narayan, Jaisingh Darbar, Aslam Lala and Dilip Chaudhary, were all convicted under IPC section 325.

Mahesh Parmar, the Congress MLA from Tarana, Mukesh Bhati and Hemant Chauhan were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Reportedly, the Congress workers had attacked the BJYM activists for showing black flags to Digvijaya Singh on July 17, 2011, when his convoy was passing through the Jiwajiganj area of Ujjain.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh has claimed that this was the 10-year-old case in which his name was not even in the FIR but was added later under political pressure. I will appeal in the High Court, the former MP Chief Minister said.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

