Days after the Aam Aadmi Party won in the Punjab assembly elections, hundreds of the party members in Gujarat are leaving the party. A group of about 150 party members from the Anand district in Gujarat has resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday 12th March 2022.

These members have alleged the state-level party leadership of high-handedness. According to a report by the Times of India, they have also threatened that they will now appeal to all the AAP members in the state to leave the party. Interestingly, the resignation letters of all these members are addressed to the AAP president Arvind Kejriwal.

Ravi Patel, the state-level head of the farmers’ wing of the party in Gujarat, has said, “Six months ago, when we resigned from our posts en masse, we had urged the party leadership to intervene. However, since the party leadership has not taken any steps in that direction, we are submitting our resignations from the primary membership of the party.”

Ravi Patel further said that the Gujarat state leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party had dissolved the farmers’ wing without taking the local unit into confidence. Patel also alleged that the party leadership has misbehaved with Dipavali Upadhyaya, the head of the Anand district unit of the party.

Talking about his next plans, Ravi Patel said, “We will run a campaign for another 12 months urging all those who have joined AAP to resign from the party’s primary membership as the state unit is not taking local units into confidence. We will be exposing all the misdeeds of those leaders who are at the helm of the state unit.”

It is notable that after Delhi, Punjab has become the second state where AAP is going to make its government. AAP is eyeing Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in order to become a pan-India substitute to the Congress party. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assemblies complete their five-year tenure in December 2022. Efforts were also made in Goa where the self-proclaimed clean party with a self-proclaimed cute leader has managed to win 2 seats. But, AAP is not even able to retain its existing members who are leaving the party in large numbers at a time. Earlier, many corporators of AAP in the Surat Municipal Corporation have left the party and joined the BJP.