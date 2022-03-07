As the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to have catastrophic consequences, various Hindu groups, trusts, and temples have stepped forward to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. In times when individuals prefer to flee and hide in order to preserve their lives, Hindu organizations have stayed steady to serve mankind.

This underscores the commitment of Indians and especially Hindus who continue to serve humanity even after being called ignorant and intolerant. In times of crises, we have seen liberals and harbingers of secularism play foul stating that it would be preferable to build hospitals rather than temples. Liberal apologists rush to justify those funds are wasted by constructing temples and would have been utilized if a school was made instead. Even under normal conditions, the indignation remains to denounce any activity involving the Hindu religion.

Despite the fact that the construction of temples, schools, and hospitals are not synonymous, a determined attempt is made to guilt-trip Hindus in every manner conceivable and even though such ideas are unsupported by facts, efforts are made to promote them as a widely accepted narrative.

However, this narrative-building fails when it comes to reality on the ground. Whether it’s a coronavirus outbreak or a natural disaster, Hindu groups have always come forward. So is now, with the current crisis in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. Several Indian and Hindu groups have vowed to assist the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war in whatever manner they can. Here are a few organizations and trusts that have volunteered to help those who have been devastated by the war.

Art of Living

The Art of Living is a non-profit educational and humanitarian organization formed in 1981 that operates in 156 countries. Through a variety of humanitarian programs, the Art of Living movement has encouraged growth and advancement throughout communities. During all of the coronavirus pandemic’s waves, they were highly engaged at community levels. Their involvement in the present Russia-Ukraine conflict is also noteworthy.

As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, volunteers from the Art of Living in Hungary Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Germany have all taken steps to assist refugees leaving Ukraine, including Indian students. They have provided shelter and basic necessities such as food and water to Indians who are crossing borders into other European nations.

We are with you!



A glimpse on the #AOLUkraineRelief impact so far for the #UkraineRussiaCrisis.



Our dedicated team of volunteers are working tirelessly on ground with the selfless spirit of service.



Stats as of Mar 4, 2022 pic.twitter.com/LSidvRX3zT — The Art of Living (@ArtofLiving) March 4, 2022

They have also set up shelters for around 150 people in Hungary. Also, more than 500 beds have been set up in Poland.

Our @artofliving volunteers in Poland have opened the gates of their homes to host the families who have left Ukraine border amid #UkraineRussianWar.#AOLUkraineRelief pic.twitter.com/aspCwurhfk — The Art of Living (@ArtofLiving) March 6, 2022

Swaminarayan Sanstha

Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha is an organization that has stood up for assistance in any humanitarian crisis. The BAPS emphasizes Seva, selfless service to society.

As thousands of refugees continue to pour across the Ukraine-Poland border, BAPS volunteers from across Europe, UK, and USA continue to selflessly serve with love, compassion, and care. pic.twitter.com/8aiDV8RMPq — BAPS (@BAPS) March 6, 2022

As the crisis unfolded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called Brahmaviharidas Swami at midnight on Sunday, February 27th, according to a BAPS notice, requesting assistance from the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in ensuring the safe passage of Indian nationals on the Polish, Romanian, and Hungarian borders with Ukraine.

After which, volunteers from the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Poland gathered to the scene to help with the emergency relief operation. They also set up a mobile field kitchen in Rzeszów, Poland, which has been serving roughly 1,000 hot vegetarian meals daily to migrants of all religions and countries.

Sewa International

Sewa International, a non-profit organization, has been able to assist as many as 30,000 persons who are stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing war. While Indians have made the majority of the requests for assistance, this organization has also been able to assist citizens of other nations, including Africans and Ukrainians.

Volunteers from Sewa are arranging bus, rail, and other kinds of transportation for Indian students to cross the western border and avoid danger. Working with local hotel owners, they are ensuring that indian students have food and a safe place to stay.

ISKCON

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has extended its temple doors to the people affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. ISKCON is providing refuge to people inside the temples. ISKCON members have also initiated a big food aid effort in Hungary, at the request of the Indian Embassy, to provide fresh food and drink to students going home. On Saturday, ISKCON Vice-President Radharamn Das declared that 54 ISKCON temples in Ukraine are ready to assist people in need.

ISKCON has over 54 temples in Ukraine & our devotees & temples r committed to serve those in distress. Our doors r open for service. Hare Krishna!



To find nearest temples near you, please visit.https://t.co/iFnZQaPoqG pic.twitter.com/zlUGF84X9f — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 26, 2022

ISKCON has 54 temples in Ukraine, according to Radharamn Das, and devotees and temples are attempting to help others in whatever manner they can.