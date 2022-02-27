As tensions escalate in Ukraine, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has opened the temple doors for the people of the war-torn country.

Radharamn Das, the Vice-President of ISKCON, on Saturday said the ISKCON temples all over Ukraine are ready to serve people in need.

“Our devotees and temples are committed to serving those in distress. Our temple doors are open for service”, Radharamn Das said in a tweet.

ISKCON has over 54 temples in Ukraine & our devotees & temples r committed to serve those in distress. Our doors r open for service. Hare Krishna!



To find nearest temples near you, please visit.https://t.co/iFnZQaPoqG pic.twitter.com/zlUGF84X9f — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 26, 2022

Radharamn Das said that ISKCON has over 54 temples in Ukraine and added that the devotees and temples are trying to serve others in whatever way they can.

Radharamn said that the all the ISKCON devotees and all the 54 temples are safe.

In another tweet, Das said, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. Our ISKCON devotees in Ukraine are, in fact one step ahead. When life throws lemons at them, they make lemonade and share it with others. In these difficult times, our devotees are busy serving others, risking their own lives”.

Das shared a video of Raju Gopal Das, a devotee of Kyiv’s Hare Krishna temple, who says, “The situation among the devotees is stable. Everyone is afraid and disturbed. We have prepared the temple for devotees.”

When life gives u lemons make lemonade. This is what Sanatan Dharma has taught these ISKCON devotees in Kiev. And they r applying what they have learnt in these difficult times.



Our ISKCON temples all over #Ukraine is ready to serve those in need. U r welcome at our temples. pic.twitter.com/Adovo5GmdC — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 26, 2022

“In the past also, during the Chechnya war, our devotees served those in distress, especially old people who are stranded in their flats and no one is there to take care of them. Risking their life, the ISCKON devotees have reached out to people. Many have even died serving during the Chechnya war. The same spirit is there during these difficult times, and the devotees are working out how best they can serve people stranded in war zones in Ukraine”, informed Radharamn Das.

Heartwarming gesture. The @iskcon members have begun a massive food relief effort in Hungary at the request of the Indian Embassy to provide fresh food and water for the students coming home. ISKCON will be expanding this for the Ukrainian refugees coming in very soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cEkM2n4VL4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 27, 2022

Radharamn Das also informed that along with Ukraine, ISKCON in Hungary too has started food relief for Indian students. The Indian Embassy in Hungary has sought ISKCON’s help to provide for food to the Indian students stranded in the war torn country.

Our @ISKCON devotees in Hungary have started huge food relief for the students & other Ukraine refugees coming to Hungary.



Indian Embassy in Hungary has sought ISKCON’S help to provide food & water to the refugee influx from Ukraine.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/fsOhGsOdOg — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) February 27, 2022

Operation Ganga: India evacuates 710 students from Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Indian government successfully evacuated 710 Indian students from war-torn Ukraine through the Romanian border. Despite multiple advisories by the government to Indians to leave Ukraine in the lead-up to the full-scale invasion by Russia, about 18,000 students are still stranded in the Eastern European country.

As per reports, the Government of India has launched “Operation Ganga” to bring back stranded students from Ukraine.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944, touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Saturday night. The aircraft had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India. On Saturday, the second flight from Bucharest took off for Delhi carrying 250 Indian nationals, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said.

The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals. According to the Minister of External Affairs, the second flight is expected to reach India on Sunday morning. A third flight carrying 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi, Dr Jaishankar added.