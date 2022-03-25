Muzaffarnagar: Usman, Shahvez, Ashu, and Shahrukh gang rape a woman

On Wednesday, a shocking incident of gang rape occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. A woman was abducted off the road while travelling with her husband to her parental residence, and she was raped in a nearby jungle by a group of ten people, while her husband was chained and tortured next to her. According to reports, the lady was raped by four of the ten accused: Usman, Shahvez, Ashu, and Shahrukh.

As per accounts, a woman from a village in the Nai Mandi Kotwali area was on her way to her in-laws’ house with her husband in the evening. At around 7 PM, they were near the Bhopa bypass where they were encircled by ten criminals who arrived on motorcycles from behind. The miscreants abducted the woman and her husband and carried them to a nearby forest. The husband was chained to a tree, and the woman was gang-raped.

According to the Muzaffarnagar Police, one of the accused, Osman, is the mastermind behind the gang rape. When he saw the woman and her husband, he summoned the rest of the accused from a neighbouring location. As per the police, all of the suspects are scrap workers.

According to Pankaj Pant, in charge inspector New Mandi Kotwali, Ashu, Irshad, Javed, Shahrukh of village Makhiyali, and Usman, Abid, Shahvez, Shadab of Madina Colony, have been detained on the victim’s complaint. Two more are adolescents who were sent to juvenile rehabilitation after appearing in court. The other eight have all been incarcerated.

The miscreants also tortured the husband and threatened to murder him if he notified the police.

According to reports, the victim’s spouse is a truck driver. Arpit Vijayvargiya, the Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar stated that all of the suspects involved in the gang rape crime were returning on bikes after attending a wedding function and were all drunk.

The wife informed police that once the accused left, she freed her husband’s wrists and feet and the two of them made their way home. Both of them did not notify the police because they were afraid. They eventually gathered their guts and made it to New Mandi Kotwali. On Wednesday, the police got the woman examined by a doctor and lodged a complaint.

All the accused were arrested on Thursday with the help of CCTV footage.