Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Majeed Memon has put out a series of tweets praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majeed Memon’s party, NCP, is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and is an ideological opponent of the BJP.

If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandare and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) March 27, 2022

In his tweet, Memon said, “If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandate and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find.”

Memon argued for giving Narendra Modi his due at a time when opposition leaders in India leave no opportunity to criticize every policy move by the ruling NDA government..

On Monday, however, the NCP leader tried to manipulate his stance after his tweet extolling PM Modi went viral in the media. While talking to news agency ANI, he initially covered up saying, “We’re pointing out that despite violating the constitution, creating hatred among people & dividing society, how does he win.”

Memon asked that the opposition should stop talking about hacking of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), since there is no argument for EVMs getting rigged that hold water.

We’re pointing out that despite violating constitution, creating hatred among people & dividing society, how does he win. Initially, Oppn was saying that there is manipulation in EVM, so he is winning. But now that ground does not survive: NCP’s Majeed Memon his tweet on PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5ku8dFWFTu — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

He stated that despite all efforts put in by opposition parties in 2019, they were unable to remove the BJP from power. Heaping further praise on the PM, Memon said, “I appreciate that he has a good oratory power. He works for 20 hrs every day. These are extraordinary qualities of Narendra Modi which I must appreciate besides criticizing him.”

Making a case for opposition to introspect, Memon said, “the Opposition needs to do some research, some introspection as to what are the things which are making Narendra Modi acceptable not only to India but even outside.”

What I said is that the Opposition needs to do some research, some introspection as to what are the things which are making Narendra Modi acceptable not only to India but even outside: NCP leader Majeed Memon — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Majid Memon’s comments have come days after visible signs of widening cracks in the three-party alliance in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne openly stated that NCP is the biggest beneficiary in the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Maharashtra.

The state government in Maharashtra is also on the backfoot after the enforcement directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 6 crore belonging to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey’s brother-in-law Shrirang Patankar.