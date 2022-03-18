The Ministry of Home Affairs has reportedly provided ‘Y’ category security protection to ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri throughout the country. Vivek Agnihotri will get eight CRPF soldiers, including one or two commandos, in addition to police personnel under the ‘Y’ category security. This action follows an evaluation of Director Vivek Agnihotri’s security danger by Intelligence and other security agencies.

The Kashmir Files details the atrocities suffered by Kashmiri Hindus, as well as the subsequent mass departure of the Hindus from The Valley in the 1990s. The film has gotten a lot of support from the central government and states, with several of them making it tax-free. The film also drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in a speech, called out the gang that is attempting to ruin and discredit a film that is exposing the truth. Several social media users have also offered to finance cinema tickets so that more people can see the film, in addition to governments making the film tax-free and political leaders joining in.

Since the release of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, social media has been swamped with incredibly poignant and emotional comments of individuals, particularly Kashmiri Hindus who found solace on the big screen. Many others have also expressed horror at the truth presented in the film, claiming that they were unaware of such atrocities being committed on fellow Indians all these years.

Along with the emotional scenes outside cinema halls, the film has sparked controversy over allegations of reduced cinema hall allocations and so-called film critics dismissing the film as propaganda, despite the fact that all of the brutalities depicted in the film are supported by documented evidence.

Several Islamist leaders have also raised their voices to ban the film. Badruddin Ajmal, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and Assam’s Dhubri MP, had urged that the film be banned. Ajmal, the leader of the Islamist organization Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam, stated that he had not seen the film, but that it would spark communal tensions.