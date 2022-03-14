Monday, March 14, 2022
HomeWorld'There are 25+ US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine': Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard reveals in a...
News Reports
Updated:

‘There are 25+ US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine’: Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard reveals in a video, calls for ceasefire around the labs

Gabbard urged the Biden administration in the United States not to cover up, but rather to take concrete steps to immediately stop the US military from operating “dangerous” Biolabs in Ukraine.

OpIndia Staff
Tulsi Gabbard claims there are US-funded Biolabs un Ukraine
Former US Congress woman Tulsi Gabbard(Image Source: CNBC)
20

The former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard Sunday posted a video on Twitter reiterating claims about US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. Expressing concerns over the “inadvertent or intentional” breach of these dangerous pathogens, Gabbard called for an immediate ceasefire around these US-funded laboratories in Ukraine.

In a two-minute video, Gabbard said there are 25 to 30 American-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire at the laboratories as they could spread dangerous pathogens.

“Here are the undeniable fact”, said Gabbard, backing Russia’s claims that there are 25-30 US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine. She further warned that “According to the US government, these Biolabs and conducting research on dangerous pathogens. Ukraine is an active war zone with widespread bombing, artillery and shelling and these facilities, even in the best of circumstances, could easily be compromised and release these deadly pathogens.”

She added that “like Covid these pathogens know no borders. If they are inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised they will quickly spread all throughout Europe, The United States, and the rest of the world causing untold suffering and death. So in order to protect the American people, the people of Europe, the people around the world, these labs need to be stud down immediately and the pathogens that they hold need to be destroyed.”

Gabbard also urged the Biden administration in the United States not to cover up, but rather to take concrete steps to immediately stop US military from operating “dangerous” Biolabs in Ukraine.

“Instead of trying to cover this up, the Biden-Harris administration needs to work with Russia, Ukraine, NATO and UN to implement immediate ceasefire for all military actions in the vicinity of the labs and until it is secured and these pathogens are destroyed,” said the former US Congresswoman.

Gabbard reiterated China’s recent accusation of the United States. She claimed that the United States has 300 or so dangerous research labs around the world similar to the lab in Wuhan, China, where COVID-19 may have originated from.

“Now after realising how dangerous and vulnerable these labs are, they should have been shut down two years ago, but they haven’t,” she further said, adding that this is not a politically partisan issue.

“The US administration and Congress needs to act now for the health and well being of every American and every person on the planet,” Gabbard said as she concluded her video monologue.

Notably, Tulsi Gabbard’s video caused quite a stir, with Utah Senator Mitt Romney harshly criticising her and implying that her remarks about the existence of so-called “US Biolabs” in Ukraine would result in people being killed.

The Republican senator accused his ex-House counterpart of spreading “treasonous lies” that amounted to “Russian propaganda”.

“Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives”, Tweeted Mitt Romney in response to Tulsi Gabbard’s video post.

Russia and China accuse US of having Biolabs in Ukraine

It may be recalled that prior to this, both Russia and China had accused the US military of operating “dangerous” Biolabs in Ukraine. On March 9, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian Tweeted a snippet from a press conference where he asked the US to release “relevant details as soon as possible” regarding alleged US biological laboratories in Ukraine. 

On Sunday, March 6, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed that there were “evidence of a US-financed military biological program developed in Ukraine.” 

US admits there are biological research facilities in Ukraine

Interestingly, on Tuesday, the US State Department official Victoria Nuland in a way had admitted that US-funded Biolabs are working on developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil. Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relation Committee hearing on Ukraine in Washington, DC, and said that the United States was working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material. The State Department also stated that it was concerned that Russian forces are trying to gain control of biological research facilities within Ukraine.

By stating that Russia will be held responsible for any ‘biological or chemical weapon attack,’ Nuland had effectively admitted what the Russian government has been saying all along: that US-funded Biolabs are developing bioweapons on Ukrainian soil.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘There are 25+ US-funded Biolabs in Ukraine’: Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard reveals in a video, calls for ceasefire around the labs

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin wants to stop the Neutrino Observatory project at Theni, writes to PM Modi citing environmental concerns

OpIndia Staff -

Shot dead for delivering justice: Read how JKLF terrorists assassinated Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo to avenge the death sentence to Maqbool Bhat

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaning ‘journalist’ blames September 1990 Rath Yatra for January 1990 Kashmiri Hindu genocide

OpIndia Staff -

‘His greed pulled the party down’: Sunil Jakhar slams Congress party over its decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM

OpIndia Staff -

Aligarh: Muslim students claim they were barred entry into college for wearing hijab, administration says rule in existence for over 15 years

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Protests erupts in Bhatkal after a movie theatre reportedly halted the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to make way for Radhe Shyam

OpIndia Staff -

‘India’s history needs to be liberated from Nehruvian-Marxist ecosystem’: How Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Ranganathan and others dismantled the Leftist agenda at St Xavier’s debate

OpIndia Staff -

Viral post claims Ugandan police officer attacked journalist with a catapult for asking ‘irrelevant questions’, here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

‘Leaves me in shivers, tears, and nausea’: Girija Tickoo’s niece speaks about the unspeakable atrocities her aunt faced, urges everyone to watch #KashmirFiles

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,707FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com