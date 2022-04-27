On Wednesday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party members of allegedly hiring poor Muslim boys and paying them to throw stones at the Hindu processions. He said that he has received a few unverified complaints which note that the attacks on the Hindu processions are allegedly sponsored by the BJP.

“I have received a few complaints, which I have not verified yet, but as per these complaints, some people from BJP themselves pay poor Muslim boys to throw stones. I will check the facts and will raise the issue then”, the Congress leader was quoted at Nemmuch, Madhya Pradesh.

I have received complaints that BJP paying young Muslim boys to pelt stones: Digvijay Singh. Via @govindtimes pic.twitter.com/YUWKEq4XyM — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) April 26, 2022

This is especially after the Khargone violence that disrupted the peace and harmony in the state of Madhya Pradesh. On April 10, a Ram Navami procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone was abandoned midway after it came under a volley of stones. Riots escalated as several vehicles were set on fire injuring more than 24 people, including six police personnel.

The day after the riots, the Khargone administration took strict action against the miscreants and bulldozed their illegally constructed properties. Five JCB machines were deployed for the task. Also, the administration arrested close to 77 people in the case.

However, the Islamist attacks continued on the Ram Navmi procession in the states of Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Also, the Hanuman Jayanti processions were attacked in several parts of India on April 16. In one such recent incident, a Hanuman Shobha Yatra was attacked by the Islamists in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The miscreants threw beer bottles at the idol of Lord Hanuman and abused the Hindu Gods.

It is important to note that Congress leader Digvijay Singh has made several attempts in the past to propel the theory of ‘Hindu terror’. In the 2019 elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to field Sadhvi Pragya against Singh from the Bhopal constituency, he had created the bogey of ‘Hindu terror’ as a political strategy. He had labeled the rich Hindu civilization as ‘terrorists’ and had blamed Sadhvi Pragya for the 2008 Malegaon Blasts.

Singh had also later launched a book in which he had accused that the 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai was executed by the Hindus and the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Singh had reportedly attempted to link Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare’s death during the 26/11 terror attack to some alleged threats he received from a Hindu outfit.

“Two hours before the terrorist attack, Karkare told me that he was receiving threats from ‘Hindu extremist’ groups who are opposed to the ATS probe into the 2008 Malegaon blast”, he had said. The book ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’ which was launched by Digvijaya Singh was written by Aziz Burnet.