Friday, April 22, 2022
Jahangirpuri Riots: Delhi Police Commissioner writes to ED, asks for probe against prime suspect Ansar under PMLA

Ansar has shared several pics of his wealth on social media even though several journalists tried to portray him as a poor man suffering due to the system.

OpIndia Staff
Ansar
Ansar, prime suspect in Jahangirpuri violence
40

In the case of violence against a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in Delhi, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director to probe the prime suspect Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ansar was arrested the day after the riots when he was identified as the individual who initiated the violence by confronting the procession.

As per reports, the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra was proceeding peacefully in the Jahangirpuri area on April 16. When the procession reached Jama Masjid in C-Block, Mohammed Ansar, with his men, descended on the procession and started the argument. In no time, there was massive stone-pelting by Islamists from the mosque and surrounding areas.

Source: Twitter

As per Firstpost, Delhi Police suspect gambling money was used by Ansar to purchase land and properties in various places. Sources in ED said, his properties and bank details are under scanner and the case is no longer of rioting. The probe of illegal funds is also underway. With him flaunting BMWs and massive gold chains, the authorities are zeroing in on his financial dealings.

Ansar was also found to be involved in multiple illegal cases previously and has been arrested several times, although NDTV gave him a clean chit by saying his neighbour said he has always been a good person.

However, with ED entering the frame, Ansar may have to finally explain his BMWs and gold chains and gold rings he accumulated while living in slums, even though he very famously madejhukega nahi saala” pose from the Pushpa movie.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

