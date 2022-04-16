Saturday, April 16, 2022
Khargone violence where Islamists had attacked Ram Navami procession: Shivam Shukla regains consciousness after 5 days in coma

Shivam attends Khargone Polytechnic College and, according to his maternal uncle Surendra Joshi, he and his family took part in the Ram Navami celebration that Islamists attacked.

OpIndia Staff
Khargone violence: Shivam gains consciousness after 5 days in coma
Shivam Shukla. (Image: Twitter)
56

After five days in coma, 16-year-old Shivam Shukla, who was fighting for his life in an Indore hospital after being attacked by Islamists during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone, has regained consciousness. Shivam, who sustained significant brain damage, is responding to treatment, according to doctors.

Shivam’s brother, Manthan Joshi, told Times Now that he is now stable, but that he is still unable to talk. Manthan added that 150 to 200 persons threw petrol bombs, pelted stones, and even fired bullets during the Ram Navami procession. He said that this had been prepared ahead of time. Shivam got hurt in the violence.

“Our mother is still reeling from the ordeal, and we can’t sleep at night because we’re so terrified. The administration is really helpful, but it will take some time for us to overcome our fears,” he added.

Shivam attends Khargone Polytechnic College and, according to his maternal uncle Surendra Joshi, he and his family took part in the Ram Navami celebration. According to reports, the state of Madhya Pradesh is footing the bill for his hospitalization.

Khargaon violence: What happened on April 10?

Shivam took part in a procession to celebrate Lord Ram’s birth anniversary in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, April 10. The Islamists began attacking the procession with stones and petrol bombs. Shivam collapsed suddenly, and when the people surrounding him saw him, they noticed he had suffered a head injury.

He was hurried to a local private hospital amid the chaos, but there were no beds available. After that, he was sent to a government hospital. He had a hole in his skull, but he was still alive when the doctors arrived. He was then sent to Indore for treatment right away. Shivam was conscious on the trip to Indore, but by the time they arrived, he went unconscious.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

