Anil Sharma, a local businessman from Mumbai has registered a complaint at the Pantnagar Police Station for receiving threatening phone calls after he decided to offer milk at discount on ‘the Kashmir Files’ ticket. Sharma had offered a discount of Rs 10 on milk if the audience watching ‘the Kashmir Files’ showed tickets to the film. He had written on a banner outside his dairy shop that anyone who saw the movie and showed tickets would get a 20 percent discount on the cow’s milk.

Reportedly, he offered milk priced at Rs 44 per liter at just Rs 35 per liter intending to encourage more and more people to watch the film based on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. Sharma, who owns Mumbai Dudhsagar Dairy in Ghatkopar said that he is ready to face the monetary loss if people are encouraged by his offer to watch the film.

However, Sharma has been receiving threatening calls for the past two days. According to local reports, some unknown people are harassing him for promoting the film and offering dairy products at lower prices on ‘the Kashmir Files’ tickets. The Pantnagar police have registered a complaint in the case and are conducting further investigations to nab the accused.

Citizens come up with novel schemes and discounts to promote ‘The Kashmir Files’

The film ‘the Kashmir Files’ is dominating the box office and has eventually become the people’s film. Several small-scale service providers, influencers and businesses across the country are offering discounted services and products to encourage the audiences to watch ‘the Kashmir Files’. Earlier, a hotel owner in Pune had announced a 20 percent discount on his hotel dinner plate. He had put up a board outside his shop reading, ‘discount for patriots, deposit tickets to watch The Kashmir Files movie and get 20% discount on meal bill. Vande Mataram’.

File Photo

Also, Chirag Barjatya, a fitness entrepreneur who runs a wellness coaching service, Project Fitness Company had announced on Twitter that customers on his website will get flat Rs. 500/- off on showing a ticket of The Kashmir Files. Overwhelmed by the response, Chirag formulated a code ‘TheKashmirFiles’ which could be used by his customers to get the discount on any of the products on his website.

You watched #KashmirFiles ?



Show us your ticket, we will verify the authenticity and you will get 500₹ straight away off on all the coaching plans at pfc. — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) March 14, 2022

Similarly, in Gujarat’s Palanpur, a jeweler in Shree Keshar Gold Palace had offered a discount of Rs. 500/- on the making charges of jewelry in Gold, silver or diamond and the Om Sanatan Pujapa Bhandar had offered a packet of premium scented essence sticks worth Rs. 70/- for free for people who watch The Kashmir Files movie.

The Kashmir Files is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley. According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11 and is open to watch in theatres.