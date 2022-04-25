On Monday, April 25, the Indian Coast Gaurd and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist department jointly apprehended a Pakistan boat ‘Al Haj’ with nine crew members on board on the Indian side of the Arabian sea. They seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore from the vessel, which has been brought to the Indian port of Jakhau for further probe.

The India Coast Gaurd shared the information about the same on Twitter. “In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD”, Tweeted the department.

In a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat, @IndiaCoastGuard Ships apprehended Pak Boat Al Haj with 09 crew in Indian side of Arabian sea carrying heroin worth approx 280 cr. Boat being brought to #Jakhau for further investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @HMOIndia @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 25, 2022

According to a defense spokesperson privy to the case, the Indian Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat ‘Al Haj’ when it ventured into the Indian waters.

According to the statement, officials discovered heroin worth Rs 280 crore on the boat, and the boat and its crew members were taken to Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district for further investigation.

In a thread of Tweets, news agency ANI reported that with advanced intelligence, a coast guard boat with two Gujarat ATS operatives caught the boat attempting to return to Pakistan. The people on board were attempting to throw the narcotics packet in the water.

Pakistani boat ‘Al Haj’ with 9 Pakistani crew members entered Indian waters late last night. With advanced intelligence, a coast guard boat with 2 Gujarat ATS operatives intercepted the boat attempting to return to Pakistan throwing away narcotics packets in water: ICG Officials — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The media house quoted an ICG official as saying that the packets were recovered and the ICG boat started the pursuit of the Pakistani fishing boat. The boat was capable of high speed and was stopped forcibly as the Indian boat had to fire at the boat to prevent its escape.

One crew member suffered an injury and two others suffered minor bruises. The boat being heavier, ICGS Ankit in the vicinity was diverted for towing assistance. The Pakistani boat ‘Al Haj’ is expected to reach Jakhau port by 3 pm today, ANI quoted ICG officials as saying.