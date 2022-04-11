Amidst the political turmoil in Pakistan, a video has gone viral on social media wherein Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Faheem Khan is heard calling the newly elected PM of the country Shehbaz Sharif an ‘international bhikari’ (beggar). The self-recorded video was captured in the National Assembly as the Imran Khan-led party members tendered their resignations, making way for opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to take charge as the country’s next Prime Minister.

MNA Faheem Khan himself took to Twitter to share the video.

In the video, recorded hours before Shehbaz Sharif’s oath-taking as Pakistan’s PM, MNA Faheem Khan is heard saying, “Right now, I am standing in the National Assembly and I would like to show you an International beggar.” Khan turns the camera towards Shehbaz Sharif and added, “This is the man who himself is a beggar and calls the country a beggar. We are not beggars, we are an independent nation. These people are beggars.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 11, Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition PML-N, was elected unopposed as Pakistan’s next Prime Minister, succeeding Imran Khan, who was ousted by a no-confidence vote on Saturday.

Imran Khan loses no-confidence motion

Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan was finally over on Saturday night as he lost the no-confidence motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly. Khan joined the long list of Pakistani Prime Ministers who have failed to complete their full tenure as per the official Pakistani Constitution.

Since Pakistan’s inception, no PM has managed to survive the full term, and Imran Khan didn’t turn out to be an exception. This time, there was no direct coup by the Pakistan Army, and Imran was displaced by a show of opposition unity, and by America as per Imran’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Pakistan Army, which had allegedly installed Imran as the PM of the country, didn’t come to his support as he lost the battle in Supreme Court and then the National Assembly.

In the run-up to the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan and his party colleagues repeatedly said that their government was being destabilized by a foreign power, namely the United States of America. They said that Imran Khan is being punished for visiting Russia ahead of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, this attempt to blame foreign powers didn’t work, and Imran Khan ended up losing his post as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The opposition parties in Pakistan had accused Khan of corruption and economic mismanagement, along with the prevailing high inflation and a weakening currency. While Imran tried to rally support around him through religion and by claiming a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan, eventually it wasn’t enough.