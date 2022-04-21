American rapper A$AP Rocky, who happens to be the boyfriend of singer Rihanna, has been arrested by Los Angeles Police on Wednesday, regarding a shooting case from November 2021. A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers was taken into custody by the Police at the Los Angeles International Airport while he was returning from a holiday with Rihanna.

The Los Angeles Police was suspecting the involvement of Mayers in a non-fatal shooting that took place in Hollywood in the November of 2021. The Police said that Rocky’s arrest was made in connection with a shooting that conspired after he had an argument with two of his acquaintances. However, Rocky was released on bail shortly after he paid USD 550,000 (around four crore nineteen lakh Indian Rupees).

While narrating the incident, the victim who suffered a minor injury said that Rocky approached him with a handgun on the street on November 6 last year. Apparently, Rocky shot at the victim three to four times which left an injury to his left hand. The Los Angeles Police Department has said that after injuring the victim with a bullet, Rocky and his associates fled from the scene on foot. The news of Rocky’s arrest was confirmed by his lawyer Alan Jackson but refused to make any further comments.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

The matter is pending in the court whereas Rocky has been asked to be present on 17 August for the trial. This was not the first time, Rocky was involved in a scandal. In 2019, he was suspended for assault in a brawl in Stockholm. In the same case, even the then President of the USA, Donald Trump had to intervene to secure Rocky's release. It should be noted that Rocky with his girlfriend popstar Rihanna is expecting a child later this year.