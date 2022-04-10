Sunday, April 10, 2022
Updated:

Watch: Ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad sings hymns for Shri Ram as he wishes for Ram Navami

The talented medium-fast bowler has been posting Hindu-centric messages on his Twitter account for quite some time now.

OpIndia Staff
Venkatesh Prasad. (File photo)
68

Venkatesh Prasad, a stalwart of the Indian Cricket Team in the 90s, posted a video on Twitter singing hymns to Lord Shri Ram and wishing everyone a happy Ram Navami. He can be seen singing Ram Bhajans in the video he shared.

The tweet by venkatesh Prasad reads, “SitaRam SitaRam SitaRam kahiye, Jaahi Vidhi Raakhe Ram taahi vidhi rahiye. Say ‘SitaRam, SitaRam, SitaRam.’ Live happily in whatever manner Lord Ram places you. Let Ram’s name be on your tongue, his work in your hands. You are not alone dear one. Ram is with you. #RamNavami”

Venkatesh Prasad has been making similar posts on his Twitter account recently. The talented medium-fast bowler has been posting Hindu-centric messages on his Twitter account for quite some time now. He also sang Shri Ram Stuti and posted a video of it on Twitter in June of last year. He also provided the audience with translations of the lyrics.

Venkatesh Prasad performed the Surya Namaskar, a salute to the Sun God, for his fans on International Yoga Day in 2021.

Prasad recently slammed the Congress party for normalizing the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and attempting to spread misleading information about crimes against the Hindu minority. The former cricketer accused the Congress of plunging to new lows by injuring Kashmiri Pandits’ feelings once again.

Prasad joined Twitter on the 8th of April, 2021. Within a couple of months, Prasad had made several tweets emphasizing his Hindu roots. He is one of the few celebrities who have been so open about their Hindu faith and one can hope that he is only the first among many to come.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

