On April 7, BharatPe Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer replied to a comment posted by former CEO Ashneer Grover’s sister Ashima Grover and said, “Your brother stole all the money. Very little left to pay the salaries.”

Ashima, who is Senior Manager at MetLife, had commented on a post by one Karan Sarki, an employee at BharatPe who had vented out his frustration over the non-payment of salaries. Ashima had written, “That’s the sad part… That’s it’s a shameless bunch.”

After Suhail targeted Ashneer for the delay in payments, Ashima said, “Oh really. But still, money is left for your ESOP, bonus, increment, parties and offsites and not to forget paid media.”

The post by a BharatPe employee

On April 6, a BharatPe employee Karan Sarki had written a post on LinkedIn tagging the top management of BharatPe, requesting them to pay the salaries and reimbursements on time. Sarki, who appeared to have been terminated from the company, said, “Dear Suhail and Shashvat, Sir, we haven’t received our salary for March month yet despite following so many times on e-mail and visiting the office. All the old admin staff of BharatPe has been terminated by you without giving any reason, and their salaries have not been paid.”

Sarki reminded the management that he and other employees had been with the company since the beginning, and still have been struggling to get the salaries that they deserve. He said, “We were with BharatPe ever since the Company started, and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics. We are poor people and have our houses to run and small kids to take care of. We have been spending our own money on the company’s petty cash, and our reimbursement bills have not been paid since December. All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa, and we engraved employees are fighting for their salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are.”

Former CEO of BharatPe Ashneer Grover had commented on his post urging Suhail and others to clear the dues of the employees at the earliest. He said, “Folks, please look into this. Not done – their salaries have to be paid first before anything.”

Sarki was not the only employee who had made such a post. Another employee named Dhananjay Kumar had posted on Thursday, “I’m the oldest employee of BharatPe working day and night, and I have to follow up for my salary and reimbursement. Why were we thrown out of the company without any reason. My mother is suffering from Lung Disease and is hospitalized. Please give our dues and ESOPs back.”

Ashneer had mocked Suhail’s leadership over ‘degrowth’

Earlier on Thursday, Ashneer had mocked Suhail’s leadership over the degrowth of the company. In a tweet, he wrote, “So I just heard BharatPe closed its first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi (Taking away the keys and maintaining an elephant are two different things. Now you will understand the difficulties) – markets are the ultimate test and truth.”

So I just heard @bharatpeindia closed it’s first quarter of ‘degrowth’ and ‘maximum cash burn’ under able (sic) leadership of Rajnish Kumar and Suhail Sameer. ‘Chaabi chheenna and hatti chalana do alag alag skills hai !’ Ab Nani yaad aayegi – markets are the ultimate test & truth — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) April 7, 2022

Ashneer resigned for BharatPe

Last month, Ashneer Grover had resigned from BharatPe amidst a probe into investigating financial fraud at the company. In an e-mail sent to the company board late on February 28, Monday night, Ashneer Grover said he’s resigning from the fintech firm. Ashneer’s resignation comes almost a week after the firm sacked his wife, Madhuri Jain, who was the company’s head of controls, for alleged financial irregularities, including creating bogus invoices and billing the company for personal beauty treatments and vacations overseas.