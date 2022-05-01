Sunday, May 1, 2022
AAP in damage control mode, expels Himachal social media head after his pro-Khalistan tweets go viral

Apparently, nobody in AAP looked at his tweets before promoting him to the post of party's state social media president

OpIndia Staff
Harpreet Bedi
Harpreet Singh Bedi's now deleted social media profile
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expelled its state social media president for Himachal Pradesh, Harpreet Singh Bedi, after his tweets demanding a separate Khalistan went viral on social media.

Harpreet Singh Bedi was posting pro-Khalistan tweets for at least 10 years and had grown within AAP to become their social media president for Himachal Pradesh. However, once his tweets went viral, the party went into damage control mode and decided to expel him.

Distancing themselves from Bedi, the official AAP Himachal Pradesh handle tweeted, “Views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology & do not represent the opinion of the party in any way.”

Further, the official party handle tried to reaffirm AAP’s commitment to the integrity of India. It said, “AAP firmly believes in the unity & integrity of our great nation & would never tolerate anyone writing anything against our county. The party hereby expels him from all posts with immediate effect.”

Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make in-roads in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh during the next assembly elections. However, the open support for Khalistan from the party leaders has come as a huge embarrassment during this time.

Pro-Khalistan tweets from AAP leader

Now expelled Harpreet Singh Bedi had tweeted several tweets in his support for a separate Khalistan, some as far back as 2012. He even went on to call the demand for a separate Khalistan his constitutional right.

Apparently, nobody in AAP looked at his tweets before promoting him to the post of party’s state social media president. However, now that his tweets have gone viral, the party has decided to cut its losses and dump him.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

