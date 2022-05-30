Monday, May 30, 2022
AIADMK accuses the Tamil Nadu govt of ‘siphoning’ funds in name of the Ukraine students rescue operation, benefitting the son-in-law of DMK leader

As per details available from the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, one of the directors of the company happens to be Gokul Kruba Shanker. Even the email ID associated with the firm goes as [email protected]

AIADMK accuses TN govt of misappropriating funds for 'Ukraine rescue op'
DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo Credits: DNA India)
On Sunday (May 29), the AIADMK accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of misappropriating funds, which were set aside for supposedly rescuing Tamil Nadu students from war-torn Ukraine.

AIADMK leader Apsara Reddy posted the RTI reply, received by Kathir News journalist Yuvaraj Ramalingam, in response to a query filed by him. The journalist had sought details about the budget allocation and expenditure incurred by the Tamil Nadu government for ‘rescue operation’ of students from Ukraine.

It has come to light that the DMK-led government had spent ₹3.25 crores in arranging food, accommodation, and transport facilities for students from Tamil Nadu, who were stuck in Ukraine following Russia’s military operation.

Apsara Reddy pointed out that one of the agencies, hired by the Tamil Nadu government, for the operation included a firm by the name of Serendip Sourcing Private Limited.

As per details available from the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, one of the directors of the company happens to be Gokul Kruba Shanker. Even the email ID associated with the firm goes as [email protected]

The company is involved in manufacturing sweaters for European countries. Coincidentally, Gokul Kruba Shanker is the son-in-law of former DMK Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy.

AIADMK leader Apsara R has hit out at its rival DMK party for financially benefitting its own partymen at the time of crisis.

“DMK put up a show of saving students in Ukraine, it was with an intent to siphon funds into their own partymen’s businesses? Documents are self-explanatory. The email of the person also evident. Narendra Modi ji did amazing work. DMK’s is all pocket-filling work,” she had tweeted.

DMK used Ukraine Crisis to further the North-South divide

In March this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had demanded that students from Tamil Nadu should be given priority over students from other states in evacuating.

Later, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan claimed that the North Indian students were being given priority over others by the Indian government. He also claimed that the Indian embassy officials in Ukraine are only speaking Hindi, giving preference to North Indian students.

However, the spokesperson did not provide any evidence to back his claim.

