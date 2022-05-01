A hotel manager named Manzoor Ahmed was arrested in Bangladesh and sent to police custody for serving beef to Hindu customers, despite instructions to the contrary. The incident took place on Wednesday (April 27) in the New Chaktai area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bakalia police station, in the Chittagong district of Bangladesh.

As per a report in Chattogram Pratidin, a Hindu man named Supan Pal had gone to a restaurant named ”Dubai Restro and Biriyani House’ to celebrate his birthday party. He was accompanied by 12 of his friends.

Given that it was a Muslim-owned restaurant, Supan had made it clear to the waiters to not serve them beef. As such, he had ordered chicken biriyani for his friends.

Halfway through their dinner, Supan’s friend Suman Pal (45) realized that they were served beef by the restaurant. While speaking about the matter to Chattogram Pratidin, Supan said, “After cutting my birthday cake, I along with my 12 friends visited the Dubai Restro and Biriyani House. When asked about the menu, I was informed that only beef tehri and chicken biriyani are available.”

He added, “We told them that we are Hindus and we won’t eat beef. We then placed the order for chicken biriyani. After we were served our dishes, one of my friends noticed a piece of beef in the chicken biriyani.”

Supan solicited the truth from the waiter by asking him a trick question. “On inquiring whether the meat was fresh, the waiter informed that the restaurant owner had slaughtered a cow in the morning and as such the meat was fresh. It was then we realized that the restaurant fooled us (hurt our Faith) by serving beef with chicken,” he added.

Restaurant manager arrested for serving beef to Hindus, other accused on the run

When Supan and his friends confronted the restaurant manager Mohammed Manzoor Ahmed (45), they were treated with indignation. “They must have served it by mistake. What is the big deal? If you don’t want to eat, then you can leave,” Manzoor told the group of Hindu customers. He also misbehaved with them, prompting Suman and his friends to lodge a police complaint.

A case was filed by Suman against Manzoor, waiters Mohammed Kareem (35), and Mohammed Babu (27) at the Bakalia police station. While Kareem and Babu have been absconding since the incident, the police have arrested Mohammed Manzoor Ahmed. He was produced before a local court, following which Manzoor was remanded to police custody.

The accused hails from Satkania Upazila of Chittagong district while Kareem and Babu are said to be residents of Noakhali district.