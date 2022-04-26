On Tuesday (April 26), a massive explosion took place in a vehicle outside the Commerce Department of Karachi University. The varsity is located in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

As per preliminary reports, a total of 4 people, including multiple Chinese nationals, died in the blast that occurred around 2:30 pm.

Dawn reported that the vehicle was turning towards the Confucius Institute when the explosion took place. On receiving information about the matter, police and rescue services rushed to the spot.

4 killed in a blast inside a vehicle in Karachi university, 2 among those dead are reportedly Chinese nationals. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) April 26, 2022

Several videos have now surfaced on social media, which show a white van in flames. The area is seen surrounded by spectators. Although the police have not confirmed the cause of the explosion, Edhi rescue services claimed that it was due to a cylinder blast in a Hiace van.

کراچی کے علاقے مسکن چورنگی کے قریب غیر ملکی وین میں دھماکا۔ پولیس کے مطابق دھماکے کے بعد وین میں آگ لگ گئی، تین افراد ہلاک، ایک کی حالت تشویشناک بتائی جاتی ہے۔#Karachi #Blast #Pakistan @Natsecjeff pic.twitter.com/KpN1STf3xO — Shabbir Hussain Turi (@ShabbirTuri) April 26, 2022

According to a report by The Pakistan Daily, a woman and the vehicle’s driver were killed in the blast.

#BREAKING: A blast reported near Karachi. Casualties expected. The injured have been moved to the hospital. #Karachi #IBA pic.twitter.com/mzMO8xuEa9 — The Pakistan Daily (@ThePakDaily) April 26, 2022

Geo News reported that a total of 7-8 people were present in the car. Gulshan SP informed that a probe has been launched to determine whether the attack was an accident or a terror attack.

As per reports, the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the blast. They have also claimed that the Director of the Confucius Institute, Huang Guiping is among the dead.

A bomb disposal squad was called in and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Interestingly, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Police chief, had informed that it might be a suicide blast executed by a burqa-clad woman.

Suicide blast at Shia mosque in Peshawar

Earlier on March 4 this year, a massive blast took place inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar’s Kocha Risaldar area, killing 56 Pakistani citizens and injuring more than 200. The police said that the attack took place when worshipers had gathered in the mosque for their Friday prayers.

The Islamic State (ISIS) later claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack. According to authorities, at least one assailant on a motorbike shot two police officers before entering the mosque and detonating what seemed to be a suicide vest.