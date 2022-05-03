Tesla CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk, slammed the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) after its Islamist host Mehdi Hasan went on a tirade against him and the Republican Party.

“Indian Americans talk simplistically about the far left and the far right as two equally dangerous fringe boxes. Elon Musk has done it plenty of times, just in the past week,” Hasan had claimed during his show on MSNBC.

He had added, “But here’s the difference. America’s far-left wants to give us free healthcare and childcare. America’s far-right wants to give us white supremacy and no democracy. And this asymmetric polarisation of the US politics will be laughable”

NBC’s @mehdirhasan on @elonmusk: “If [the “neo-Nazi faction” of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right” pic.twitter.com/bIpiIlFlwR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

He further alleged, “We are living through an unspeakably dangerous moment. The pro-QAnon, pro NeoNazi faction of the Republican Party is poised to expand dramatically come the mid-terms. We are 2 years away from Donald Trump, who may resiege the executive power.”

“If that happens, we may look at this past week as a pivotal moment when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right,” Mehdi Hasan resorted to character assassination of Elon Musk.

One of the panelists invited to the show, Molly Jong-Fast, went on to claim that the Tesla CEO craved attention and felt threatened by the opinions of young people.“Old, rich white men have since the beginning of time, complained about young people, like this is not new,” she claimed.

The Atlantic’s @MollyJongFast on Elon being upset about online censorship: “Old, rich white men have since the beginning of time, complained about young people, like this is not new.” pic.twitter.com/EqfQONgpKu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

Musk points out how MSNBC had censored and ‘killed’ the Hunter Biden, Harvey Weinstein stories

While responding to the rhetorics of Mehdi Hasan, Musk tweeted, “NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis.” He pointed out how the broadcaster has been at the forefront of censoring the Hunter Biden ‘laptop story’, killed the Harvey Weinstein story and covered up the ‘rape’ allegations against TV personality Matt Lauer.

Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

In a tweet on April 27 this year, Musk wrote, “Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.” He was talking about the 2020 New York Post report on Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Initially, the left and liberal cabal deemed the story fake, but later it was proven true that the content of the laptop indeed belonged to Hunter Biden. After the ban on NYP, Twitter justified the move by saying its regulations prohibit the distribution of hacked material.

In 2019, American journalist Ronan Farrow published a book titled, ‘Catch and Kill’ wherein he alleged that NBC tried to cover up accusations of sexual assault against director Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow had also pointed out how the broadcaster had made multiple women sign NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with TV personality Matt Lauer, who were sexually assaulted by the latter. These allegations were however denied by NBC President Noah Oppenheim, who criticised Farrow’s book as ‘smear’ and ‘false.’