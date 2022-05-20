Why did Harayana govt cancel licence or Robert Vadra's company?

The BJP-led-Haryana government has cancelled the licence accorded to Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited, a company owned by Robert Vadra, for real estate development.

The development comes 7 years after the BJP took over the reins of the State under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It must be mentioned that the deal surrounding the licence was a major issue in the run-up to the 2014 General Elections.

Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi and the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi. He has been accused of receiving undue favours during the Congress era.

Background of the controversy

The licence was originally granted to Skylight by the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led- Congress government in Haryana on December 15, 2008, to develop a commercial colony on 2.701 acres of land in Shikohpur village of Gurugram.

On April 3, 2012, the then Director of Town and Country Planning granted permission to Skylight to transfer the licenced land to DLF Universal Ltd (now DLF Home Developers Ltd). It was done in accordance with the Rule 17 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Rules

“Subsequently, the name of DLF Universal was also mutated in the revenue records by mutation number 4513 of September 20, 2012,” the realty major said.

Accordingly, on September 18, 2012, the firm sold 3.53 acres of land (including the licenced 2.701 acres) to DLF for a sum of ₹58 crores. This ‘mutation’ (transfer of title of property) was however set aside by the then Director General (Consolidation of Holdings) IAS Ashok Khemka on October 15, 2012.

Interestingly, his order was not given effect by the Gurugram revenue administration. On April 25, 2014, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner noted that the ownership of land was transferred to DLF Home Developers Ltd.

Cancellation of licence of the company of Robert Vadra

On March 9, 2022, an order was issued by the Director of Town and Country Planning in Haryana, cancelling the real estate development licence of Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited.

While speaking about the development, Director K Makrand Pandurang informed that the licence was cancelled due to a dispute in the land ownership of 2.701 acres. It must be mentioned that under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, a licence holder must have a clear title of the property.

He added that the developer could not initiate development work on the land, even though 13 years have passed. Director K Makrand Pandurang emphasised that DLF could apply for a fresh licence only after the dispute surrounding the land title is resolved.

“The land in question now becomes agricultural. Since no third-party rights have been created, the department of town and country planning will not take over its possession,” he informed.

Cancellation order challenged by DLF

DLF Retail Developer Limited has filed an appeal against the order of the Director of Town and Country Planning before the Additional Chief Secretary. It must be mentioned that the realty major is the only aggrieved party in the case.

In its defence, DLF has claimed that the development work was not completed because the Haryana government did not renew its licence. It has also claimed to have submitted an application with the necessary fees for transfer of licence but to no avail.

“The director, TCP has failed to show under which statutory provisions the licence has been cancelled in view of the fact that after sanction of building plans in 2012, it was beyond the control of company that development works could not be completed,” DLF stated.

“The conclusion that licence is cancelled since the developer failed to complete development works in 12 years is unsustainable in the eyes of law,” it further added.