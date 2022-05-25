Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra took a brutal dig at controversial former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi over his recent statements supporting the terror convict.

Hours after former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi had posted a tweet showing his support for the convicted terrorist Yasin Malik and seeking UN intervention in the matter, Indian cricketer Amit Mishra reminded Afridi that Yasin Malik himself had been pleaded guilty in the court and asked him to verify before jumping in support of the terrorist.

The former leg spinner mocked Shahid Afridi, saying that not everything was misleading about the latter’s birthdate, referring to the controversies related to Afridi’s date of birth on official documents.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, had characterised terrorist outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Malik as a “freedom fighter” of “Kashmir’s struggle”. He had also tried painting Malik as a victim of “fabricated charges” despite the terrorist pleading guilty to all charges levelled against him.

“India’s continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human rights abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to # Kashmir’s struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders,” Afridi tweeted.

Afridi’s tweet came ahead of the Delhi Court hearing later today, which is going to decide the quantum of punishment to be awarded to Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

Well, this is not the first time that Amit Mishra is giving befitting replies to cricketers for wading into controversies unnecessarily.

In April, former cricketer Irfan Khan had tried peddling false propaganda on Twitter over communal incidents, especially after Muslim mobs had attacked Hindus at several places across the country.

He had put out a tweet saying, “my country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT….,” as he expressed doubts over India’s future.

In response, Amit Mishra had put out a sly tweet that read, “My country, my beautiful country has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.”

Mishra’s tweet appeared to be sly at a certain group of people who believe that a religious book is over and above India’s constitution.

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

Kashmiri separatist terrorist Yasin Malik was found guilty in a terror funding case. On 10th May 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), before a Delhi Court in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir that convulsed the Valley in 2017. Yasin Malik had admitted that he was involved in terrorist activities, had also hatched criminal conspiracies, and that the sedition clauses against him were also correct.

Yasin Malik told the court that he did not wish to challenge the charges against himself under Sections 16 (terrorist activity), 17 (raising funds for terrorist activities), 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist activity), 18 (conspiring to commit a terrorist act), and 20 (being a member of a terrorist group or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under the sections under which a case is registered against Yasin, he can get a maximum punishment of lifelong imprisonment. Yasin Malik has been active in Kashmir politics. He is one of the key instigators and secessionist leaders in the Kashmir valley.

Malik has been in jail since 2019 as a part of the crackdown against the anti-India and secessionist elements in the Valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. He was later remanded to the NIA custody and was shifted to Delhi’s Tihar jail from Jammu’s Kot Balwal jail.