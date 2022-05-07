John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware-based computer repairman who handed Hunter Biden’s laptop over to authorities, has revealed sensational details in his forthcoming book regarding his first encounter with US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The New York Post has obtained excerpts from John Paul Mac Isaac’s upcoming book – “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” which narrates what transpired on the night Isaac met Hunter Biden in April 2019.

According to the reports, Hunter Biden drove up to Isaac’s computer shop intoxicated after spending an evening at a cigar bar. Upon his arrival at the shop, he submitted three laptops. Isaac recalled Hunter Biden reeked of alcohol and slurred his words as he sought help to restore his laptops.

“One of the computers had a Beau Biden Foundation sticker covering the Apple logo, but I wasn’t sure at first whom I was talking to. I opened my customer relationship management software (CRM) and asked him for his first name. Hunter, he said. I then asked him for his last name. He paused and looked at me funny as if I were from another country and how dare I not know who he was?” the excerpts from Issac’s book read.

“The 13-inch 2015 MacBook Pro was in slightly better shape. It could boot up, but the keyboard was unresponsive. I pulled out an external keyboard and asked for permission to log in,” Issac wrote.

Isaac powered up one of the computers and asked Hunter for his password, that is when Hunter started laughing and told him that his password was “f–ked up”.

“Don’t be offended!” he said before announcing that it was “an*lf*ck69”. According to Issac, the inebriated condition of Hunter Biden made it difficult for him to understand his speech. My eyes widened a bit, and I told him that maybe it would be best if he tried to log in himself.

“Hey, you fixed it!” Hunter Biden stated. I asked if he had an external keyboard that he could use to get around the failure of his internal keyboard, and he just looked at me blankly.

The excerpt from John Paul Mac Isaac’s upcoming book as quoted by New York Post – “Here, you can borrow this one to perform the recovery yourself,” I told him. “That way I don’t have to check it in and bill you. Just bring it back when you’re done.”

“It would have been less work for me that way, and again, I felt bad for this guy”, Issac wrote in his book, adding that he was shocked at the sheer quantity of porn on Hunter’s laptop as he was recovering the files. As per Issac, he saw the picture of Hunter Biden wearing a red scarf and a jockstrap.

Interestingly, Isaac said he stumbled across a file labelled “incomepdf”, and when he clicked on it, he was shocked to see how much money Hunter Biden made per year.

“It was an email from January 16, 2017, saved as a PDF. At the top were the years 2013, 2014, and 2015. Next to each year was the amount of taxable income earned: $833,000+ in 2013, $847,000+ amended to $1,247,000+ in 2014, $2,478,000+ in 2015. I was blown away. All that money and this asshole couldn’t spring for a backup drive!” Isaac wrote according to the New York Post.

Hunter Biden, who submitted the laptops to Issac, did not return to collect the computers for more than a year. Finally, Isaac turned the laptop over to the FBI.

John Paul Mac Isaac reveals he had to flee after he was called a Russian stooge, sues CNN for $1 million

John Issac recently said that he was forced to flee his hometown and close his shop after media outlets began reporting on its contents.

The 45-year-old computer mechanic John Paul Mac Isaac told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he had to flee from his home in Delaware ahead of the 2020 presidential election as several publications accused him of spreading ‘Russian disinformation.’

“I had to get out of town before the election,” he said, adding he had to close the shop in Delaware.

Mac Isaac also lashed out at the collusion by mainstream media outlets to accuse him of being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The collusion that took place in mid-October of 2020 was just astonishing to me. I couldn’t believe it, it was just a unilateral decision to all call this Russian disinformation without even deciding if there was going to be collateral damage, which there was,” he said to Tucker Carlson.

Further, Issac said, “Initially, people just assumed I was a hacker or a thief mainly because of Twitter labelling the material from the laptop as being hacked, and then banning the subject matter completely”.

Following a media trial against him, Mac Isaac is now suing House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast for spreading the allegations and is seeking damages of at least $1 million as compensation for damaging his reputation.