On May 25, an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Ramos killed 18 children and three adults after killing his own grandmother. He reported his vehicle and entered the school, where he opened fire on the students. The incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The horror of mass shootings goes on relentless in the United States. Since the Uladve incident, at least eleven mass shootings have been reported in different states.

According to Gun Violence Archive, an independent organization that collects data from over 7,500 sources, following the incident in Udalve, eight people were killed, and another 45 were injured in separate mass shootings spread across five days. GVA would consider an incident a mass shooting if four or more people were either injured or killed in a shooting incident, excluding the shooter.

A young man and three others were shot at home in Philadelphia

On May 25, a mountain bike bourne man opened fire at a home where a young man was preparing to leave for prom with his date. As per the report of CBS3 Philadelphia, a 19-years-old man and woman, a 60-years-old man, and a young woman’s 34-years-old mother were shot in the incident. While the young man was critical, the other three were reported stable.

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama

On May 27, a mass shooting incident was reported in Alabama in which six people were shot at a graduation party. As per Anniston Police Department, no one among them was seriously injured. There were more than 150 people at the party, and most of them were as young as 14 years old. Several weapons were recovered by the Police from the scene of the crime.

Mother and three children shot dead in Michigan

Another shooting incident took place on the same day in Michigan. As per a report of ABC13, a 40-years-old woman and her three children, ages 3,4 and 6, were shot dead. The stepfather of the woman also sustained a bullet injury on the head and was in critical condition as of Saturday. The daughter of a woman survived the incident who told the channel that the stepfather had shot the children first and then the mother.

Six people were shot in Tennessee

On May 28, six people were shot in Tennessee. CNN and Local 3 News reported that two of the six victims were critically injured. All of them were either teens or in their early 20s.

One was killed and three injured in Colorado

As per KKTV11 News, one man was killed in the parking lot of a bar in Colorado Springs, and three women were injured. The attackers, according to the eyewitnesses, shot from a moving vehicle.

One killed, and three injured in California

A man was killed, and three teenagers were injured in Fresno on May 28. The man was in his 20s and summed to bullet injuries. The three teenagers are expected to make a full recovery.

Four people were killed in Malabar

1010 News reported that four teenagers between the age of 15 to 18 years were killed in a shooting incident in Malabar, Florida.

Five people critically injured in Illinois

According to Fox32, five people were critically injured in a shooting incident that took place in Illinois. The incident took place in West Garfield Park. All victims were between the ages of 16 to 33 years.

One dead and seven injured in Oklahoma

A shooting incident happened in Taft, Oklahoma, where an assailant opened fire at a crowded Memorial Day festival. A 39-year-old woman was killed, and seven others were injured in the incident. Fox23 reported that the injured victims were between the ages of 9 to 56 years. All are expected to make a recovery soon. The Police took a 29-years-old man in custody in connection to the shooting incident.

Five people were shot in Detroit

According to WWJ News Radio, three men and two women were injured in a shooting incident that took place at around 3:40 AM on May 29, Sunday. Though the women were not shot, they sustained minor injuries. Two men who were shot were reportedly in stable condition. One of the men was in critical condition.

One killed and three injured in a shooting incident in California

Another incident of shooting was reported on May 29, Sunday morning in which four people were injured. Two of them were youth while two were adults. One of them got killed, one was in critical condition, and two were expected to make a recovery soon.