Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPFI leader Yahya Thangal who insulted judiciary with 'Judges wearing saffron underwear' remark arrested...
News Reports
Updated:

PFI leader Yahya Thangal who insulted judiciary with ‘Judges wearing saffron underwear’ remark arrested by Kerala Police

The Kerala Police have made 21 arrests so far in the case, which includes that of the boy's father who raised hateful slogans against Hindus and Christians.

OpIndia Staff
Yahya Thangal PFI
Yahya Thangal, is a state committee meber for PFI, Kerala
57

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Yahya Thangal after he made a derogatory remark on the judiciary over the case of hate speech during the PFI rally in Kerala. The PFI state committee member was arrested after making a remark that ‘Judges are wearing saffron innerwear’.

In the early hours of Sunday, Yahya Thangal was taken into Police custody from his home in Perumpilavu in Thrissur and was taken to Alappuzha where his arrest was recorded. On Saturday, while addressing a public rally in Thrissur, Thangal had commented, “If they are wearing saffron underwear, of course, they will feel the heat. It will burn you. We are fully aware it will disturb you,” Thangal was heard commenting on the HC’s reaction to the incident where a minor boy was shouting communal slogans against Hindus and Christians.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had objected to the hateful sloganeering at PFI’s ‘Save the Republic’ rally held on May 21 in Kerala’s Alappuzha. In one of the videos which went viral on the Internet, a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person could be seen issuing threats to Hindus and Christians living in Kerala. He said, “Be ready with rice flakes to fill your mouth if you won’t live quietly (For Hindus). Be ready to burn incense sticks in your home if you won’t live quietly (For Christians). Because we are coming, we are your death. We won’t go to Pakistan or Bangladesh, you have to live here as we say, or else we know how to make you live quietly, we will kill you even if we are attacked.”

After the video went viral, Kerala High Court directed police to take action against the organizers of the event held in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Consequently, an FIR was registered on the complaint by lawyer Vijayakumar PK under sections Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505(1)(b) (act against the public tranquillity), 505(1)(c), 505(2) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 120(o) of KP Act against PFI Alappuzha district secretary Mujeeb and Navas along with others.

The Kerala Police have made 21 arrests so far in the case, which includes that of the boy’s father who raised the slogan. During PFI leader Thangal’s arrest today, PFI activists gathered in front of his house and tried to block the police vehicles. After a minor clash with the agitators, the police arrested Thangal and took him to Thrissur on Sunday morning.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,859FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com