On May 10, some media reports stated that a second blast occurred near the intelligence office of Punjab Police in Mohali. However, the Punjab Police has refuted the claims and asked the news channels to be cautious. The Police has cautioned that they may take action against news channels that spread false or misleading news.

NIA initiates investigation

Officials of the National Investigation Agency visited the site and initiated an investigation into the first blast that happened on Monday night. NIA officials collected evidence from the possible site where the RPG was allegedly fired.

Mohali blast at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters

On Monday, Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali was attacked using a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG). Reports suggest by assessing the ammunition head, it was RPG-22. The warhead was launched at the HQ at around 8 PM by unidentified persons.

Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ and said, “It’s a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it.”

Notably, when asked if it was a terror attack, SP Singh said, “It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a high-level meeting on the matter. He assured that the culprits would be captured soon.