The mother of the deceased Hindu youth Vijaya Kamble has revealed that the brother of the Muslim girl – Shahabuddin, had visited their house around six months back to threaten them with severe consequences if he continued to maintain any relationship with his sister.

In Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, 25-year-old Dalit man Vijaya Kamble was brutally stabbed to death by two 19-year-old men for being in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused.

Speaking to the media, Vijaya’s mother said added that neither the Muslim girl nor her family talked to them after the brutal murder of her son. The grieving mother said Vijaya returned from work on that fateful day and left the house after he got a phone call.

According to her, they received a call after a few hours informing them that Vijaya Kamble was hit on his head and stabbed to death.

“Shahabuddin, brother of that girl, came to our house and warned my son Vijaya six months back, and now they killed my son brutally. They stabbed him and hit him in the head”, the mother of the deceased said.

Another relative of the deceased said that two men hit him on the head and continuously stabbed Vijaya. He said he tried to rescue the deceased by taking him to hospital, but he had succumbed to severe injuries midway.

Two accused Shahabuddin, Nawaz arrested

Meanwhile, the Kalaburagi police have arrested two 19-year-old men for killing a person named Vijaya Kamble for being in a relationship with a Muslim girl. The two accused, identified as 19-year-old Shahabuddin and 19-year-old Nawaz, had attacked and stabbed 25-year-old Dalit man Vijaya Kamble with an iron rod in Wadi town in Kalaburagi on Monday night.

Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout, was in a relationship with a Muslim girl, the elder sister of Shahabuddin. The two Muslim youths allegedly killed the Hindu youth for being in a relationship with the Muslim girl.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said the girl’s family had come to know about the relationship, and since it was an interfaith relationship, there was resentment.

“It over this displeasure that Shahabuddin murdered him,” said Pant. The police have booked the two accused under IPC section 304 (murder).

According to the police, on May 25, 2022, Shahabuddin and Nawaz took Kamble under a railway bridge and attacked him using weapons, stones and bricks. The police said that the victim had been attacked brutally and finally succumbed to death. He suffered heavy bleeding on the spot and lost his life after the attack.

“There were multiple injuries on his neck, and there were hit marks on the head. He died on the spot. From the investigation so far, we have found that the attack wasn’t pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence,” Isha Pant said.